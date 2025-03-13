PlasticFree launches student programme to tackle plastic waste

PlasticFree, a pro-business solution for designers and brands seeking plastic-free sustainable solutions, has launched a free initiative to empower students to tackle global plastic pollution.

The PlasticFree Forever digital initiative is offering 250 design students passionate about creating a sustainable and regenerative future the opportunity to become “pioneers in sustainable product development”.

Students have until April 5 to apply for access to PlasticFree Forever, with the selected participants given “unprecedented forever access” to its solutions platform dedicated to educating and empowering designers and brand owners to fast-track innovation in plastic-free solutions.

The programme, which is supported by impact fund Ancestors of Tomorrow, offers human-validated case studies, proof points and education in regenerative materials. PlasticFree hopes to empower students with the knowledge to design plastic out of products at the source by directly connecting them with the curated library of plastic-free materials.

The initiative is directly linked to the fact that more than 500 million metric tonnes of plastic are produced every year for use in a wide variety of applications. Scientists have compiled a list of over 16,000 chemicals present in plastic products and found that more than 4,000 of these were hazardous to human health and the environment.

With global legislation on plastic pollution increasing dramatically, the continued use of plastic presents a 100 billion US dollar annual financial risk to businesses by 2040, adds PlasticFree.

Sian Sutherland, co-founder of PlasticFree and A Plastic Planet, said in a statement: "Plastic has become a toxic default for a business model predicated on ecological degradation. With the PlasticFree Forever programme, we want to empower students to be design leaders in the post-plastic revolution, challenging the traditional 'take, make, waste' attitude.

“Creatives are on the frontline of this battle to transition to a model of business that works with nature and not against."

PlasticFree was launched at the World Economic Forum in Davos in 2023 and operates in over 23 countries. Its founding design and science council includes design and business leaders such as Design Council chief design officer Alexandra Deschamps-Sonsino, Eden Project co-founder Sir Tim Smit, Thomas Heatherwick and Sir David Chipperfield.