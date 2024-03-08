The Platform Group increases stake in ApoNow

The Platform Group has increased its majority stake in ApoNow from 50.1 percent to 80 percent.

ApoNow, based in Wetter, Ruhr, is a platform for pharmaceutical manufacturers and pharmacies in Germany, Austria and Italy. Currently, over 300 pharmaceutical manufacturers are connected to the platform, through which 41,500 pharmacies place orders and deliver them to customers every day. End customers can purchase medicines and medical products via Doc.Green.

Commenting on the development, Dominik Benner, CEO of The Platform Group AG said in a release: “ApoNow has developed positively since we joined in 2021 and is the only platform and software solution where pharmaceutical manufacturers are directly connected to local pharmacies. We are pleased to be increasing our shares here after two years and to continue to support future growth.”

The company said that the transaction will be financed from TPG's own funds. In the current year, The Platform Group AG plans to acquire around three to eight companies, both in the B2B and B2C sectors.