The RealReal names John Koryl CEO

Resale marketplace The RealReal has announced that John Koryl will be joining the company as chief executive officer and a member of its board of directors, effective February 6, 2023.

Koryl will succeed the company’s current co-interim CEOs, Rati Sahi Levesque and Robert Julian, who will remain at The RealReal as president and chief operating officer, and chief financial officer, respectively.

To the role, Koryl brings expertise in executive management and implementing operational efficiencies for supply chain, e-commerce and digital strategies, a press release noted.

Former Neiman Marcus head

Most recently, he served as president, CTC digital at Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited.

He has also held the position of president, stores and online, and president, Neiman Marcus Direct, at US department store group Neiman Marcus.

At The RealReal, Koryl has been tasked with streamlining the company’s operations to improve client experience, achieve cost savings and lead the company towards profitability.

Speaking on his appointment, Koryl said: “I’m thrilled to be joining The RealReal at such a pivotal time for the brand.

“As the leader in luxury resale and as the pioneer in transforming the consignment experience, The RealReal has significant opportunity to capture even more market share in the quickly evolving and fast-growing resale industry.

“I look forward to working with this innovative, cutting-edge team to continue growing the circular economy and driving efficiencies to fast track profitability.”