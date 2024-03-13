Tod’s posts 11.9 percent revenue increase in 2023

In fiscal year 2023, Tod’s Group consolidated sales were 1,126.7 million euros, up 11.9 percent against FY 2022.

These figures imply a growth of 7.5 percent in the fourth quarter, at constant rates, driven by 11.9 percent growth in the retail channel.

Commenting on the results, Diego Della Valle, chairman and CEO of the Group, said: “In FY2023 our Group recorded double-digit growth in revenues and a strong improvement in profitability. At constant exchange rates, all brands grew double digits. We are very pleased to have achieved our yearly targets, even within a challenging international macroeconomic environment.”

All the Group's brands recorded, at constant exchange rates, double-digit growth in revenues in the 2023 financial year. Tod's brand revenues of 562.9 million euros, increased 10.4 percent reported and 12.8 percent at constant rates.

Roger Vivier brand revenues of 286.7 million euros increased 16.5 percent reported and 19.4 percent at constant exchange. Hogan and Fay brands revenues of 214.2 million euros and 60.4 million euros also rose 9.3 percent and 13.2 percent, respectively.

In 2023, the company’s EBITDA amounted to 253.9 million euros, with a margin on sales of 22.5 percent, up by more than two percentage points. Operating income (EBIT) was positive at 94.7 million euros, equal to a margin of 8.4 percent on sales, an improvement of about 250 basis points.

The Group's pre-tax result was 68.3 million euros, while consolidated net income amounted to 50 million euros.