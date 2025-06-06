Changemakers in fashion (part 1): Thami Schweichler, founder United Repair Centre

There are countless sustainability initiatives, but who in the fashion industry is truly driving the transition—whether or not their efforts are visible to the broader public? We interview changemakers, consultants, sustainable fashion experts, and activists. What can we learn from their work?

In episode 1: Thami Schweichler of United Repair Centre, a company with circular and social impact.

1. Who are you, and what is your background and area of expertise?

“I’m Thami Schweichler, founder and CEO of United Repair Centre. My background is in design and social innovation. I’ve worked as a social entrepreneur for the past fifteen years.”

“During my work with newcomers and refugees, I discovered how much experience many of them brought from the garment industry. I saw great potential – in the Netherlands, there’s a lot of creative power, but few hands behind the sewing machine. That’s how I accidentally stumbled into fashion.”

“Makers Unite, my previous organization, focused on upcycling textiles and providing training and work experience in the creative sector for people distant from the labor market.”

“Three years ago, Paul Kerssens and I founded United Repair Centre. We develop and facilitate professional repair programs for clothing brands such as The North Face, Decathlon, Rapha, Cortazu and Levi’s .” (More on this in paragraph 2, ed.)

2. What are you working on? Where do you stand? What are your milestones/achievements?

“Our goal is to make repair the new normal. Our slogan is: Repair is the new cool.”

“We help fashion brands extend the lifespan of their products. Together with them, we develop a unique repair strategy and help integrate it into their supply chain. This requires a company-wide approach – from technology and logistics to marketing and finance.”

“We started with sustainable frontrunner Patagonia, and now 25 clothing brands are affiliated.”

“We carry out around 50,000 repairs annually. Our strength lies in quality, speed, and scale (B2B). In 2024, we surpassed the 1 million euro revenue mark.”

“The social aspect is an important part of our business operations. We use textiles to create employment for newcomers and refugees. Forty people now work at United Repair Centre in Amsterdam. Ten in the London branch. These are the people who carry out the high-quality clothing repairs.”

United Repair Centre London Credits: United Repair Centre 3. What tip, takeaway, or food for thought would you like to share with our readers?

”Clothing repair is not only necessary in the traditional sense, to give a quality product a longer or second life – it’s also an enabler. Without a certain degree of repair, circular services such as recommerce, rental, renew, and take-back simply cannot exist.”

“European legislation is increasingly enforcing sustainability. Consider, for example, extended producer responsibility (EPR) and the Right to Repair . The question is no longer if brands should offer repair, but how.”

“Repair is also a powerful tool when it comes to customer loyalty, customer experience, and brand perception and reinforcement.”

“In the traditional linear model, the customer relationship often ends at the checkout. Repair is an opportunity to re-engage the customer – and to deepen the relationship with every subsequent point of contact. We utilize technology through portals, emails, and reminders because we want to make repairs a more appealing experience than buying something new.”

“Repair offers both service and experience. A well-repaired garment feels like an extension of the original value to the customer and creates a positive, emotional connection with the brand. We often say: a positive repair experience is a client for life.”

“And, importantly, repair provides valuable product information. What breaks down frequently? What can be improved? Brands can use this feedback directly for design and product development.”

4. How can the fashion industry create a greater (positive) impact or do things differently? How do you view collaboration and/or innovation?

“Innovation at the product level is essential for a circular future . The combination of technology and craftsmanship is key here. The consumer also plays a crucial role – after all, they are increasingly demanding sustainable behavior from brands. At the same time, the government must provide guidance with clear legislation and policy frameworks. The transition to a sustainable fashion industry requires a joint effort.”

“Research by the British Fashion Council among some 150 brands in the United Kingdom showed that over 80 percent have launched a circular innovation pilot or circular initiative. But zero of those brands – literally none – said: ‘I know how I’m going to scale this.’”

“Brands must have the courage to apply circular innovations more broadly and implement them on a larger scale. Government support can and should further stimulate these efforts.”

5. What is your view of the future of the fashion sector? Is your glass half full or half empty?

“Looking ahead is difficult. I think the coming years will be challenging. The fashion industry faces many challenges - and we haven’t even talked about the political and economic uncertainties.”

“Yet I am hopeful. We are on the right track in the sector.”

“Support for sustainability is growing. More and more brands realize: circularity is not optional, but a way to become future-proof. Clothing companies used to say ‘our customers aren’t asking for it,’ but now it’s clear to them that repair adds value and strengthens their reputation. Where three or four years ago we mainly collaborated with the typical frontrunners, we now work with a much broader group of players.”

“I’ve also discovered that the circular transition isn’t just alive with the Patagonias of this world. In every publicly traded company, where profit and survival are central, there are people who want to make a difference. Lululemon is an example of this. It’s about brands translating sustainability into their core values.”

“Finally, and perhaps most importantly: sustainability is not just about making a positive impact – it can also simply be profitable. That’s what we’ve shown in recent years. And that (financial value) is also necessary to really get circularity off the ground/really make it fly.”

United Repair Centre London Credits: URC London - Credits: Felicity West

This is part of FashionUnited’s new interview series. In the second installment, we feature Romain Narcy of Rematters, Ereks Blue Matters and the Denim Deal International Foundation. The article will be published next month.

