Top 300 most popular French fashion brands on Instagram
The French edition of the “FashionUnited Top 300 Instagram Index” highlights the enormous digital reach of the country's fashion industry.
Brands that perform well with multi-brand retailers also dominate online. This ranking shows that French business-to-business (B2B) labels, from denim to high-end streetwear, have a considerable social media reach and inspire an audience of several million people.
The full ranking
|Rank
|Brand
|Followers
|Relative
|1
|Chanel
|60M
████████████████████
|2
|Louis Vuitton
|56M
███████████████████░
|3
|Dior
|47M
████████████████░░░░
|4
|Cartier
|16M
█████░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|5
|Givenchy
|16M
█████░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|6
|Hermès
|15.5M
█████░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|7
|Balenciaga
|15M
█████░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|8
|Saint Laurent
|13.7M
█████░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|9
|Balmain
|12.1M
████░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|10
|Chloé
|11M
████░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|11
|Lacoste
|9M
███░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|12
|Celine
|8M
███░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|13
|Jacquemus
|7M
██░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|14
|Karl Lagerfeld
|7M
██░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|15
|Lanvin
|6M
██░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|16
|Sezane
|5.7M
██░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|17
|Maison Margiela
|5.2M
██░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|18
|Van Cleef & Arpels
|4M
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|19
|Giambattista Valli
|3.2M
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|20
|Isabel Marant
|3.2M
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|21
|Kenzo
|2.2M
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|22
|Sandro
|2M
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|23
|alaia
|1.9M
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|24
|Maje
|1.8M
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|25
|Longchamp
|1.7M
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|26
|a.p.c
|1.5M
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|27
|Zadig & Voltaire
|1.5M
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|28
|Salomon
|1.5M
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|29
|Carven
|1.1M
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|30
|Veja
|1.1M
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|31
|Ami Paris
|1M
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|32
|Celio
|1M
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|33
|The Kooples
|1M
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|34
|American vintage
|853K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|35
|Petit Bateau
|809K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|36
|Courreges
|712K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|37
|Jonak
|648K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|38
|Sonia Rykiel
|639K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|39
|Casablanca
|615K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|40
|Tape A l'Oeil
|615K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|41
|Bobbies
|596K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|42
|Soeur
|580K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|43
|sessun
|557K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|44
|Claudie Pierlot
|555K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|45
|Cabaia
|523K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|46
|Zag Bijoux
|504K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|47
|Jimmy Fairly
|459K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|48
|Ysé Lingerie
|436K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|49
|Bonpoint
|398K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|50
|Le Coq Sportif
|391K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|51
|Sixth June
|386K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|52
|ERL
|328K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|53
|Repetto
|325K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|54
|Maison Close
|324K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|55
|Agnes B
|318K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|56
|Lancaster
|316K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|57
|Rossignol
|316K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|58
|Petite mendigote
|309K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|59
|Louise Misha
|305K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|60
|Project X Paris
|297K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|61
|K-way
|296K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|62
|Des Petits Hauts
|283K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|63
|Le Tanneur
|278K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|64
|Livy Lingerie
|270K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|65
|Aigle
|258K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|66
|Vilebrequin
|254K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|67
|Tartine et Chocolat
|247K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|68
|Morgan
|246K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|69
|Gas Bijoux
|230K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|70
|Carel
|222K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|71
|Square-Up
|214K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|72
|Monsieur Tshirt
|207K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|73
|Kujten
|200K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|74
|Aubade
|196K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|75
|M. Moustache
|195K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|76
|Lancel
|193K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|77
|Bonobo Jeans
|183K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|78
|Bonton
|181K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|79
|Molly Bracken
|178K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|80
|Histoire d’Or
|176K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|81
|Aurelie Bidermann
|175K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|82
|Chantelle
|174K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|83
|OPULL'ENCE
|169K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|84
|Banana Moon
|164K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|85
|Minuit Sur Terre
|162K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|86
|Nénés
|161K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|87
|Sergent Major
|159K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|88
|Minelli
|155K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|89
|Eric Bompard
|150K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|90
|Les Néréides
|149K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|91
|Fusalp
|148K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|92
|Simone Pérèle
|148K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|93
|HIPANEMA
|145K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|94
|Le Slip Français
|143K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|95
|Faguo
|140K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|96
|Mellow yellow
|140K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|97
|Maison Labiche
|138K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|98
|Ron Dorff
|135K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|99
|Yves Salomon
|131K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|100
|Louis Gabriel Nouchi
|130K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|101
|Envie de Fraise
|128K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|102
|Pierre Cardin
|126K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|103
|Inouitoosh
|125K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|104
|husbands paris
|123K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|105
|Pied de Biche
|122K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|106
|Briston Watches
|120K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|107
|Jules
|119K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|108
|Rougegorge
|119K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|109
|Berenice
|117K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|110
|Sans Complexe Lingerie
|113K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|111
|Le temps des cerises
|111K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|112
|FRNCH PARIS
|109K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|113
|Saint James
|108K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|114
|Grain de Malice
|106K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|115
|Sud Express
|106K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|116
|La Petite Étoile
|104K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|117
|Maison Rabih Kayrouz
|104K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|118
|Bensimon
|98K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|119
|occidente
|98K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|120
|Vanessa Wu
|94K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|121
|COSMOPARIS
|92K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|122
|Caval
|91K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|123
|Darjeeling
|89K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|124
|Bluemarble
|88K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|125
|Eden Park
|88K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|126
|Lise Charmel
|85K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|127
|Balibaris
|84K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|128
|Kaporal
|82K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|129
|Reiko
|81K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|130
|Leon & Harper
|80K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|131
|Dim
|79K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|132
|Fursac
|78K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|133
|Roseanna
|78K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|134
|Stella Forest
|76K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|135
|La Fée Maraboutée
|72K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|136
|No Name
|72K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|137
|Chatelles
|70K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|138
|G. Kero
|70K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|139
|PYRENEX
|70K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|140
|Les Tropéziennes par M Belarbi
|68K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|141
|San Marina
|68K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|142
|Timeless Pearly
|68K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|143
|Chantal Thomass
|67K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|144
|MoEa
|67K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|145
|Oxbow
|65K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|146
|Not Shy
|64K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|147
|Billieblush
|63K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|148
|Bourrienne Paris
|63K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|149
|Catimini
|61K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|150
|Figaret
|61K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|151
|Souliers Martinez
|60K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|152
|FREEMAN T. PORTER
|59K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|153
|Maison Lejaby
|56K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|154
|majestic filatures
|56K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|155
|Armor Lux
|55K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|156
|jitrois.
|55K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|157
|Atelier de Famille
|54K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|158
|FAM Jeans
|54K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|159
|Natalys
|53K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|160
|Redskins
|52K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|161
|Cafe Coton
|51K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|162
|capslab
|51K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|163
|Diega
|51K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|164
|Karl Marc John
|51K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|165
|Arsène et les Pipelettes
|50K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|166
|Blancheporte
|50K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|167
|Noyoco
|50K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|168
|VSP
|50K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|169
|Hopaal
|48K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|170
|Deeluxe
|47K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|171
|GAUCHERE
|47K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|172
|Olly Lingerie
|47K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|173
|Olow
|45K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|174
|Façonnable
|44K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|175
|Moa
|44K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|176
|MAXMILA
|43K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|177
|IZAC
|42K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|178
|Chloé Stora
|39K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|179
|laura vita
|38K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|180
|Kickers
|37K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|181
|BELAIR
|36K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|182
|De Bonne Facture
|36K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|183
|Swildens
|36K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|184
|LOU Lingerie
|35K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|185
|Damart
|34K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|186
|Eudoxie
|33K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|187
|Lafuma
|33K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|188
|Chevignon
|31K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|189
|DANIEL ESSA
|31K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|190
|Vertigo Paris
|31K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|191
|Weill
|31K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|192
|Finger in the nose
|30K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|193
|Rodier
|30K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|194
|Helvetica
|26K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|195
|Louizon
|26K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|196
|ASHOKA
|25K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|197
|Cotelac
|24K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|198
|EKYOG
|24K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|199
|Edie Grim
|23K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|200
|Laulhère
|23K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|201
|Beliza
|22K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|202
|DAWEI
|21K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|203
|OAKWOOD
|21K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|204
|Rivieras
|21K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|205
|Sidas
|21K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|206
|Bombers Original
|20K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|207
|Bricktown
|20K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|208
|Les Tricots de Léa
|20K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|209
|OTH Paris
|20K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|210
|Sans Arcidet
|20K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|211
|Bask in the Sun
|19K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|212
|CACHE CŒUR
|19K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|213
|Femilet
|19K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|214
|TAFANELLI
|19K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|215
|Beton Cire
|18K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|216
|Daniel Hechter
|18K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|217
|LE CHEMISEUR®
|18K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|218
|Saola Shoes
|18K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|219
|Vicomte A.
|18K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|220
|Cosmogonie Paris
|17K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|221
|Héroïnes Paris
|17K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|222
|IYÜ Sunglasses
|17K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|223
|Serge Pariente
|17K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|224
|Teddy smith
|17K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|225
|Arthur
|16K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|226
|Glase
|16K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|227
|Malhia Kent
|16K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|228
|NAGEV
|16K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|229
|Riu Paris
|16K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|230
|Samson Sur Mesure
|16K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|231
|A Piece of Chic
|15K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|232
|ArtLove
|15K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|233
|Duret Paris
|15K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|234
|Kytone
|15K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|235
|Poolday-Paris
|15K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|236
|DRESSARTE Paris
|14K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|237
|Ikks
|14K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|238
|ON PARLE DE VOUS
|14K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|239
|F_WD
|13K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|240
|Gaëlle Constantini
|13K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|241
|Hartford
|13K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|242
|Kate Lee
|13K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|243
|La Chemise Francaise
|13K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|244
|Wendy Malinovsky
|13K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|245
|BLEUFORÊT
|12K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|246
|Gang de Paris
|12K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|247
|Harris Wilson
|12K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|248
|NON COMMUN
|12K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|249
|Schmoove
|12K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|250
|Chantal Temam
|11K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|251
|School Rag
|11K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|252
|Umòja Shoes
|11K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|253
|Un Jour Ailleurs
|11K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|254
|Yvette LIBBY N'guyen Paris
|11K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|255
|Marcia de Carvalho
|10K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|256
|mephisto
|10K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|257
|Antoine & Lili
|9.1K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|258
|Billet Doux Lingerie
|8.7K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|259
|Louisa Bracq
|8.7K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|260
|Maison Alfa
|8.7K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|261
|The Korner
|8.2K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|262
|Fifi au jardin
|7K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|263
|CHAMBRE DE FAN
|6.8K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|264
|Wibes
|6.6K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|265
|Cop Copine
|6.5K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|266
|Giorgio & Mario
|6.5K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|267
|C. REN
|5.8K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|268
|Coton Doux
|5.6K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|269
|iQuaneye
|5.6K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|270
|Aizea
|5.4K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|271
|La Queue du Chat
|5.2K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|272
|Jarod-Pi
|5K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|273
|VALERIAN HUGHES
|5K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|274
|Fleurs de Bagne
|4.9K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|275
|Harrington
|4.7K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|276
|Metissier
|4.6K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|277
|Bruce Field
|4.2K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|278
|Poppy Field
|4K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|279
|Made in Sens
|3.9K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|280
|Catherine André
|3.6K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|281
|Folie Du Lin
|3.3K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|282
|A. Guery
|3.0K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|283
|KARINE AUGIS
|2.6K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|284
|LO NEEL
|2.5K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|285
|Aristide
|2.4K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|286
|BAG AFFAIR
|2.4K
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|287
|Sakoshe
|2.4K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|288
|July To June
|2K
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|289
|BURGANDI PARIS
|1.7K
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|290
|PRINCESSE NOMADE
|1.7K
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|291
|Karmyliege
|1.6K
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|292
|Vitos 1925
|1.4K
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|293
|ANTAGONY
|1.3K
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|294
|TREMBLEPIERRE
|1.3K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|295
|Margaret Selection Paris
|1.2K
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|296
|Chaud Marais
|1.1K
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|297
|Von Ruz
|1.1K
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|298
|Bombón de Algodón
|912
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|299
|Lapin Vintage
|818
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|300
|OPALOOK
|656
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|301
|Cécile CANJ
|603
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|302
|Justine B
|593
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|303
|SONAVI
|494
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|304
|CERRUTI
|411
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|305
|Vincent Pradier
|388
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|306
|Anapurna
|315
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|307
|Chevalier d’éon
|284
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|308
|MIAYDI
|252
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|309
|Yogasearcher
|68
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|310
|Patt'Touch
|58
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|311
|AA SpontanéTextiles
|56
█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
|312
|Jean Louis Mahé
|38
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Methodology
This ranking includes over 300 B2B fashion brands registered in France in the FashionUnited International Brand Directory. The number of followers was recorded in March 2026 from the Instagram profile pages. The brands are ranked according to their total number of followers. Subsidiary brands that use the same Instagram account as their parent company have been counted twice.
About the FashionUnited Brand Directory
The FashionUnited Brand Directory is the world's most comprehensive database of fashion brands, listing over 5,000 brands from more than 50 countries. Each brand profile contains company information, details about its social media presence and its business sector.
View the various segment and local indexes on the Global Fashion Instagram Index.
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