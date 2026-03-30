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Top 300 most popular French fashion brands on Instagram

The French edition of the “FashionUnited Top 300 Instagram Index” highlights the enormous digital reach of the country's fashion industry.

Brands that perform well with multi-brand retailers also dominate online. This ranking shows that French business-to-business (B2B) labels, from denim to high-end streetwear, have a considerable social media reach and inspire an audience of several million people.

The full ranking

RankBrandFollowersRelative
1Chanel60M████████████████████
2Louis Vuitton56M███████████████████░
3Dior47M████████████████░░░░
4Cartier16M█████░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
5Givenchy16M█████░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
6Hermès15.5M█████░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
7Balenciaga15M█████░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
8Saint Laurent13.7M█████░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
9Balmain12.1M████░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
10Chloé11M████░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
11Lacoste9M███░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
12Celine8M███░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
13Jacquemus7M██░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
14Karl Lagerfeld7M██░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
15Lanvin6M██░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
16Sezane5.7M██░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
17Maison Margiela5.2M██░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
18Van Cleef & Arpels4M█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
19Giambattista Valli3.2M█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
20Isabel Marant3.2M█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
21Kenzo2.2M█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
22Sandro2M█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
23alaia1.9M█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
24Maje1.8M█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
25Longchamp1.7M█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
26a.p.c1.5M█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
27Zadig & Voltaire1.5M█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
28Salomon1.5M█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
29Carven1.1M█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
30Veja1.1M█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
31Ami Paris1M█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
32Celio1M█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
33The Kooples1M█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
34American vintage853K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
35Petit Bateau809K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
36Courreges712K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
37Jonak648K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
38Sonia Rykiel639K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
39Casablanca615K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
40Tape A l'Oeil615K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
41Bobbies596K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
42Soeur580K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
43sessun557K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
44Claudie Pierlot555K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
45Cabaia523K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
46Zag Bijoux504K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
47Jimmy Fairly459K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
48Ysé Lingerie436K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
49Bonpoint398K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
50Le Coq Sportif391K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
51Sixth June386K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
52ERL328K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
53Repetto325K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
54Maison Close324K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
55Agnes B318K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
56Lancaster316K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
57Rossignol316K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
58Petite mendigote309K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
59Louise Misha305K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
60Project X Paris297K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
61K-way296K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
62Des Petits Hauts283K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
63Le Tanneur278K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
64Livy Lingerie270K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
65Aigle258K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
66Vilebrequin254K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
67Tartine et Chocolat247K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
68Morgan246K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
69Gas Bijoux230K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
70Carel222K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
71Square-Up214K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
72Monsieur Tshirt207K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
73Kujten200K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
74Aubade196K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
75M. Moustache195K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
76Lancel193K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
77Bonobo Jeans183K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
78Bonton181K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
79Molly Bracken178K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
80Histoire d’Or176K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
81Aurelie Bidermann175K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
82Chantelle174K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
83OPULL'ENCE169K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
84Banana Moon164K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
85Minuit Sur Terre162K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
86Nénés161K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
87Sergent Major159K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
88Minelli155K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
89Eric Bompard150K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
90Les Néréides149K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
91Fusalp148K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
92Simone Pérèle148K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
93HIPANEMA145K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
94Le Slip Français143K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
95Faguo140K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
96Mellow yellow140K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
97Maison Labiche138K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
98Ron Dorff135K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
99Yves Salomon131K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
100Louis Gabriel Nouchi130K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
101Envie de Fraise128K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
102Pierre Cardin126K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
103Inouitoosh125K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
104husbands paris123K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
105Pied de Biche122K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
106Briston Watches120K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
107Jules119K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
108Rougegorge119K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
109Berenice117K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
110Sans Complexe Lingerie113K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
111Le temps des cerises111K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
112FRNCH PARIS109K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
113Saint James108K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
114Grain de Malice106K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
115Sud Express106K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
116La Petite Étoile104K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
117Maison Rabih Kayrouz104K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
118Bensimon98K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
119occidente98K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
120Vanessa Wu94K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
121COSMOPARIS92K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
122Caval91K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
123Darjeeling89K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
124Bluemarble88K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
125Eden Park88K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
126Lise Charmel85K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
127Balibaris84K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
128Kaporal82K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
129Reiko81K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
130Leon & Harper80K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
131Dim79K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
132Fursac78K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
133Roseanna78K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
134Stella Forest76K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
135La Fée Maraboutée72K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
136No Name72K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
137Chatelles70K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
138G. Kero70K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
139PYRENEX70K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
140Les Tropéziennes par M Belarbi68K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
141San Marina68K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
142Timeless Pearly68K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
143Chantal Thomass67K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
144MoEa 67K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
145Oxbow65K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
146Not Shy64K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
147Billieblush63K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
148Bourrienne Paris63K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
149Catimini61K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
150Figaret61K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
151Souliers Martinez60K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
152FREEMAN T. PORTER59K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
153Maison Lejaby56K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
154majestic filatures56K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
155Armor Lux55K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
156jitrois.55K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
157Atelier de Famille54K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
158FAM Jeans54K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
159Natalys53K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
160Redskins52K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
161Cafe Coton51K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
162capslab51K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
163Diega51K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
164Karl Marc John51K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
165Arsène et les Pipelettes50K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
166Blancheporte50K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
167Noyoco50K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
168VSP50K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
169Hopaal48K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
170Deeluxe47K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
171GAUCHERE47K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
172Olly Lingerie47K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
173Olow45K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
174Façonnable44K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
175Moa44K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
176MAXMILA43K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
177IZAC42K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
178Chloé Stora39K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
179laura vita38K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
180Kickers37K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
181BELAIR36K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
182De Bonne Facture36K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
183Swildens36K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
184LOU Lingerie35K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
185Damart34K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
186Eudoxie33K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
187Lafuma33K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
188Chevignon31K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
189DANIEL ESSA31K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
190Vertigo Paris31K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
191Weill31K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
192Finger in the nose30K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
193Rodier30K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
194Helvetica26K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
195Louizon26K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
196ASHOKA25K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
197Cotelac24K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
198EKYOG24K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
199Edie Grim23K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
200Laulhère23K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
201Beliza22K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
202DAWEI21K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
203OAKWOOD21K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
204Rivieras21K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
205Sidas21K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
206Bombers Original20K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
207Bricktown20K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
208Les Tricots de Léa20K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
209OTH Paris20K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
210Sans Arcidet20K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
211Bask in the Sun19K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
212CACHE CŒUR19K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
213Femilet19K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
214TAFANELLI19K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
215Beton Cire18K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
216Daniel Hechter18K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
217LE CHEMISEUR®18K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
218Saola Shoes18K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
219Vicomte A.18K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
220Cosmogonie Paris17K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
221Héroïnes Paris17K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
222IYÜ Sunglasses17K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
223Serge Pariente17K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
224Teddy smith17K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
225Arthur16K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
226Glase16K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
227Malhia Kent16K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
228NAGEV16K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
229Riu Paris16K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
230Samson Sur Mesure16K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
231A Piece of Chic15K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
232ArtLove15K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
233Duret Paris15K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
234Kytone15K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
235Poolday-Paris15K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
236DRESSARTE Paris14K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
237Ikks14K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
238ON PARLE DE VOUS14K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
239F_WD13K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
240Gaëlle Constantini13K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
241Hartford13K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
242Kate Lee13K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
243La Chemise Francaise13K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
244Wendy Malinovsky13K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
245BLEUFORÊT12K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
246Gang de Paris12K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
247Harris Wilson12K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
248NON COMMUN12K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
249Schmoove12K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
250Chantal Temam11K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
251School Rag11K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
252Umòja Shoes11K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
253Un Jour Ailleurs11K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
254Yvette LIBBY N'guyen Paris11K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
255Marcia de Carvalho10K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
256mephisto10K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
257Antoine & Lili9.1K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
258Billet Doux Lingerie8.7K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
259Louisa Bracq8.7K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
260Maison Alfa8.7K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
261The Korner8.2K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
262Fifi au jardin7K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
263CHAMBRE DE FAN6.8K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
264Wibes6.6K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
265Cop Copine6.5K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
266Giorgio & Mario6.5K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
267C. REN5.8K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
268Coton Doux5.6K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
269iQuaneye5.6K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
270Aizea5.4K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
271La Queue du Chat5.2K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
272Jarod-Pi5K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
273VALERIAN HUGHES5K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
274Fleurs de Bagne4.9K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
275Harrington4.7K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
276Metissier4.6K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
277Bruce Field4.2K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
278Poppy Field4K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
279Made in Sens3.9K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
280Catherine André3.6K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
281Folie Du Lin3.3K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
282A. Guery3.0K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
283KARINE AUGIS2.6K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
284LO NEEL2.5K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
285Aristide2.4K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
286BAG AFFAIR2.4K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
287Sakoshe2.4K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
288July To June2K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
289BURGANDI PARIS1.7K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
290PRINCESSE NOMADE1.7K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
291Karmyliege1.6K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
292Vitos 19251.4K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
293ANTAGONY1.3K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
294TREMBLEPIERRE1.3K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
295Margaret Selection Paris1.2K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
296Chaud Marais1.1K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
297Von Ruz1.1K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
298Bombón de Algodón912█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
299Lapin Vintage818█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
300OPALOOK656█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
301Cécile CANJ603█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
302Justine B593█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
303SONAVI494█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
304CERRUTI411█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
305Vincent Pradier388█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
306Anapurna315█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
307Chevalier d’éon284█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
308MIAYDI252█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
309Yogasearcher68█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
310Patt'Touch58█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
311AA SpontanéTextiles 56█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
312Jean Louis Mahé38█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░

Methodology

This ranking includes over 300 B2B fashion brands registered in France in the FashionUnited International Brand Directory. The number of followers was recorded in March 2026 from the Instagram profile pages. The brands are ranked according to their total number of followers. Subsidiary brands that use the same Instagram account as their parent company have been counted twice.

About the FashionUnited Brand Directory

The FashionUnited Brand Directory is the world's most comprehensive database of fashion brands, listing over 5,000 brands from more than 50 countries. Each brand profile contains company information, details about its social media presence and its business sector.

View the various segment and local indexes on the Global Fashion Instagram Index.

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