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Top 400 most popular Danish fashion brands on Instagram

The Danish version of “FashionUnited's Top 400 Instagram Index” highlights the Danish fashion industry’s digital reach. Apparel brands from Denmark that perform well at multi-brand retailers also dominate online.

Index shows that Danish B2B labels, from denim to high-end streetwear, have an impressive impact on social media and are inspiring an audience of millions. Performance is increasingly driven by a balance between broad reach and highly segmented creator strategies.

The Full Ranking

RankBrandFollowersRelative
1Pandora11.6M████████████████████
2Ganni1.6M███░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
3Rains709K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
4Cecilie Bahnsen695K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
5Vero Moda690K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
6Ecco650K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
7Jack & Jones511K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
8Monies469K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
9Rotate414K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
10ONLY402K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
11Copenhagen Studios401K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
12Organic Basics395K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
13Stine Goya392K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
14By Malene Birger385K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
15Samsoe Samsoe370K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
16Baum und Pferdgarten311K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
17Sissel Edelbo257K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
18Saks Potts230K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
19Selected207K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
20Hummel Fashion199K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
21Skall Studio198K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
22Anonymous Copenhagen195K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
23Wood Wood189K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
24Munthe186K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
25Han Kjøbenhavn183K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
26Gestuz181K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
27DESIGN LETTERS180K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
28Norse Projects180K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
29VILA177K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
30SECOND FEMALE161K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
31Mads Norgaard157K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
32Pilgrim156K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
33moss copenhagen155K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
34Maria Black149K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
35Les Deux146K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
36Molo136K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
37Name It130K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
38Jane Kønig130K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
39Lolly's Laundry123K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
40PEDAL MAFIA119K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
41Custommade117K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
42Hvisk115K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
43Aiayu114K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
44PIECES114K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
45NN07114K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
46Arkk113K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
47Henrik Vibskov112K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
48Neo Noir110K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
49Lil Atelier107K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
50Stella Nova107K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
51YAS107K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
52Envii103K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
53Designers Remix100K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
54Núnoo98.2K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
55Wheat97.5K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
56(di)vision97.2K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
57Enamel96.7K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
58Optimistic Runners96.3K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
59Hosbjerg96K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
60Pernille Corydon94.3K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
61Noella93.7K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
62Rabens Saloner91.5K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
63BeckSönderGaard87.7K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
64Bisgaard87.5K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
65Sofie Schnoor86K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
66NÜMPH85.6K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
67Inwear78.7K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
68Zizzi78.7K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
69Nordgreen77.6K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
70MKDT Studio77.3K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
71Birgitte Herskind76.6K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
72basic apparel75.7K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
73Copenhagen Shoes73.8K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
74Underprotection73.1K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
75Day Birger et Mikkelsen73K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
76MbyM71.2K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
77Crās70K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
78Messy Weekend69.5K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
79Rollingsoft68.7K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
80O’TAY68.5K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
81Billi Bi66.4K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
82OBJECT64.9K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
83OpéraSPORT64.8K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
84Soulland63.7K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
85Lovechild 197963K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
86Dea Kudibal62.9K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
87Skandinavisk62.5K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
88Pico62.3K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
89Part Two61.6K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
90My Essential Wardrobe61.5K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
91DAY et60K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
92Minimum59.8K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
93Knowledge Cotton Apparel58.8K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
94MINI A TURE58.4K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
95Modström57.4K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
96Won Hundred57.4K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
97LMTD57.1K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
98Ilse Jacobsen55.7K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
99Comfy Copenhagen53.8K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
100Forét53.3K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
101SAND COPENHAGEN51.8K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
102Hunkøn50.9K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
103Angulus50K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
104Kaffe50K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
105Lulu Copenhagen50K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
106Markberg50K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
107A. Roege Hove48K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
108Mama.licious47K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
109NOISY MAY47K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
110Bruuns Bazaar46K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
111NÜ Denmark46K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
112Saint Tropez46K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
113Soft Gallery46K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
114WAUW CAPOW by Bangbang Copenhagen45K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
115A.Kjærbede44.2K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
116LEMUR44K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
117JDY43K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
118Woden43K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
1197 DAYS Active42.9K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
120Karmamia Copenhagen42.3K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
121Angulus Kids42.2K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
122Coster Copenhagen42K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
123Soyaconcept42K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
124Andersen41K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
125Levete Room41K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
126Nué Notes40K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
127Småfolk39K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
128MUSE COPENHAGEN38K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
129BLANCHE CPH37K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
130Hust & Claire36K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
131Bitte Kai Rand35K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
132Hofmann Copenhagen35K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
133Soaked In Luxury35K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
134LALABY34.5K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
135SUI AVA34.2K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
136Izabel Camille34K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
137Noa Noa34K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
138Heartmade33.6K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
139Free/Quent33K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
140Pavement Shoes33K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
1412nd Day32.3K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
142ONLY & SONS32K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
143RUE de FEMME32K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
144BON'A PARTE31K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
145FIVEUNITS31K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
146NORR30K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
147Studio Feder30K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
148HALO30K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
149LYKKELAND ateliér29.6K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
150Bianco29K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
151Black Colour29K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
152b.young28.5K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
153Lakor28.5K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
154Le Fix28K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
155Moves28K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
156SisterS Point28K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
157A-View27.8K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
158GAI+LISVA26.9K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
159Decadent Copenhagen26K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
160Love & Divine25.3K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
161Anne Vest25K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
162Bundgaard25K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
163Dansk Copenhagen25K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
164lola ramona25K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
165Matinique25K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
166Müsli25K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
167ENFANT24.9K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
168BALL24K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
169Masai23K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
170Woron23K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
171Proem Parades23K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
172Serendipity Organics22.7K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
173phenumb copenhagen22.5K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
174DEPECHE-DENMARK22K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
175GRO22K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
176PEOPLE’S REPUBLIC OF CASHMERE22K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
177Fine Chaos21.7K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
178Cream-Clothing21K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
179Six Ames21K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
180KAFFE CURVE20.6K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
181Aarre20.4K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
182LIBERTÉ Essentiel20.4K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
183anerkjendt20K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
184Garment Project20K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
185GUSTAV20K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
186Woodbird20K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
187Nuni Copenhagen19.4K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
188Blue de Gênes19K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
189CULTURE19K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
190Flatlist19K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
191Gabba19K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
192Re:designed19K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
193Rue De Tokyo19K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
194FLIINK18.1K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
195Devoted By Zizzi18K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
196Soft Rebels18K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
197ECO Shades18K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
198Rethinkit Studios18K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
199Bukela17.6K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
200H2O17K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
201HULTQUIST-COPENHAGEN17K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
202lindbergh17K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
203Martin Asbjørn17K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
204Elvang Denmark16K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
205IVY Copenhagen16K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
206Natures Collection16K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
207RVLT16K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
208Petit Piao15.8K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
209EnergySole15.4K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
210LA RŌUGE15.1K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
211Gardenia15K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
212HANSEN GARMENTS15K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
213Minus15K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
214Marta du Château14.7K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
215Seamless Basic14.5K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
216Indian Blue Jeans14.1K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
217Pom Pom13.9K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
218Fransa13K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
219Gossia13K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
220Daily7Kids12.1K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
221BF MODA FASHION12K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
222Blend12K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
223Danefae12K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
224Junk De Luxe12K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
225Kronstadt12K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
226PULZ12K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
227Rosemunde12K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
228Storm & Marie12K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
229Pulz Jeans12K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
230The New11.4K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
231Cabana Living11.3K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
232HAUTE L’AMITIÉ11.2K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
233ROSA'S LOVE11.2K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
234CCDK Copenhagen11K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
235Cofur Denmark11K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
236esmé studios11K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
237Kintobe11K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
238Vibe Harsløf11K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
239Stamm11K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
240Continue Cph10.4K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
241Aqua Dulce10.3K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
242HOLMM.10.2K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
243Henriette Steffensen10K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
244Legends9.9K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
245R.A Denim Studio9.9K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
246ROUGE EDIT9.9K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
247Clean Cut Copenhagen9.6K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
248CROWD9.6K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
249Fixoni9.5K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
250Mikk-Line9.3K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
251Newline9.1K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
252Klitmøller Collective8.9K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
253Pieszak8.9K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
254Hanevild8.9K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
255Smallstuff8.8K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
256Dear Denier8.7K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
257Utzon8.7K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
258Democratique Socks8.5K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
259AMUST8.5K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
260MOS MOSH Gallery8.5K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
261AY Studios8.4K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
262Charlotte Sparre8.4K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
263Sitre8.3K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
264Redefined Rebel8.1K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
265Tim & Simonsen8.1K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
266Wasabiconcept8.1K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
267CeLaVi7.9K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
268Pure By Nat7.8K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
269Desires7.7K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
270Gomaye7.7K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
271Ca'Shott7.6K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
272Philosophy Blues Original7.6K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
273Unmade7.5K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
274BETA STUDIOS7.5K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
275By Basics7.5K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
276RENÈ7.5K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
277Tonsure7.4K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
278Studio Z7.4K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
279Still Nordic7.3K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
280B.Copenhagen7.2K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
281I´cona7.2K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
282Minymo7.2K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
283Solid7.1K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
284Aure7K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
285LauRie7K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
286ALPHA6.9K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
287Anyday6.8K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
288Tif Tiffy Denmark6.4K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
289INDICODE JEANS6.2K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
290Fat Moose5.8K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
291The Original Playboy5.7K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
292Just Junkies5.6K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
293Peppercorn5.6K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
294Grunt5.4K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
295WITHBLACK5.4K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
296And Less5.2K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
297Have A Look5.2K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
298casual friday5.1K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
299Copenhagen Legacy5K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
300Sparkz Copenhagen4.9K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
301ID Fine4.8K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
302Moliin4.7K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
303Shoedesign Copenhagen4.7K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
304Organsk®4.6K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
305Works and Days4.6K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
306Vernon4.5K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
307Adia4.4K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
308Junge4.1K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
309Atelier Rêve4K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
310Selfhood4K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
311Melton3.9K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
312ESENCIA3.9K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
313Erfurt luxury3.8K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
314Robell3.8K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
315Color Kids3.7K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
316SUNWILL3.6K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
317Zhenzi3.6K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
318By Garment Makers3.5K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
319SUIT3.4K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
320Soulmate3.3K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
321Claire Woman3.2K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
322MAHLA3.2K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
323WEARECPH3.2K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
324Gorridsen3.2K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
325ECHTE3.1K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
326Frandsen3.1K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
327Sibin/Linnebjerg3K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
328ANOTHER # TREND3K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
329HEYANNO3K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
330NOTYZ2.8K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
331Sorbet2.8K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
332LUXZUZ // ONE TWO2.7K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
333ZE-ZE2.7K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
334Brandtex2.6K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
335Rich & Hanc2.6K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
336Sea Ranch2.5K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
337MLGA2.5K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
338AMOV2.4K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
339Cero & Etage2.4K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
340Mos Mosh2.4K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
341AVENY2.4K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
342MiniPop2.4K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
343BTFCPH2.3K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
344Skovhuus2.3K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
345DM&T2.2K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
346D-XEL2.1K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
347Johnny Bulls2.1K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
348QNUZ2.1K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
349Mansted2K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
350Ciso1.9K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
351Three M1.9K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
352NO. 1 BY OX1.8K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
353GOZZIP1.7K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
354Molebo1.7K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
355Noen1.7K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
356BOSSWIK1.6K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
357Charm of London1.6K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
358Love Copenhagen1.5K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
359MAPP1.4K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
360Muse Wear1.4K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
361Fuza Wool Of Denmark1.3K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
362TRINE KRYGER SIMONSEN1.3K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
363Huttelihut1.1K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
364Sanita Clogs1.1K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
365Bosweel Shirts est. 19371.1K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
366Kopenhaken1.1K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
367MARC LAUGE1K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
368Molly Jo1K░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
369Jensen985░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
370Born and Raised 1968976░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
371New Feet922░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
372Ahler Shoes909░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
373SUNDAY874░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
374Signature809░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
375MY SOUL808░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
376DEYS774░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
377STUDIO771░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
378North 56°4741░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
379Coxx733░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
380gnious685░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
381Pre End670░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
382Carriwell639░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
383E Avantgarde616░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
384REGN549░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
385Angel Circle516░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
386SANDGAARD490░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
387Rugged Gear468░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
388Plenum Studio239░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
389Sneaky Fox223░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
3902GO216░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
391Bison176░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
392FQ1924174░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
393MP Woman162░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
394Made Public155░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
395FESTIVAL Strømper153░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
396Beagles115░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
397Out of Office102░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
398mp Denmark53░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
399sistie49░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
400Just Female8░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░

Methodology

This ranking includes 300+ apparel brands registered in Denmark in the FashionUnited Brand Directory. Follower counts were collected in March 2026 from Instagram profile pages. Brands are ranked by total follower count. Subsidiary brands that share the same Instagram account as their parent company have been deduplicated.

About the FashionUnited Brand Directory

The FashionUnited Brand Directory is the most comprehensive database of fashion brands worldwide, listing over 4,000 brands across more than 50 countries. Each brand profile includes company information, social media presence, and industry classification.

View the various segment and local indexes on the Global FashionUnited Instagram Index.

This article was translated to English using an AI tool.

FashionUnited uses AI language tools to speed up translating (news) articles and proofread the translations to improve the end result. This saves our human journalists time they can spend doing research and writing original articles. Articles translated with the help of AI are checked and edited by a human desk editor prior to going online. If you have questions or comments about this process email us at info@fashionunited.com

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