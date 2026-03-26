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Top 500 German fashion brands on Instagram

The German edition of the FashionUnited Top 500 Instagram Index highlights the vast digital reach of the German fashion industry. German wholesale brands that excel with multi-brand retailers also dominate online. The index shows that German business-to-business labels, from denim to high-end streetwear, punch well above their weight on social media, inspiring an audience of millions.

Full ranking

RankBrandFollowersRelative
1Adidas29M████████████████████
2Puma13M█████████░░░░░░░░░░░
3Hugo Boss12M████████░░░░░░░░░░░░
4Birkenstock2M█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
5Montblanc2M█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
6Carhartt WIP1.8M█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
7Kapten & Son1M█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
8Marc O'Polo990K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
9MCM843K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
10Femkit602K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
11WRSTBHVR558K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
12Closed435K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
13Copenhagen Studios402K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
14Got Bag392K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
15ARMEDANGELS376K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
16Pegador332K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
17Any Di317K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
18Tamaris311K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
19Aigner294K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
20Groundies288K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
21Escada274K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
22Buffalo268K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
23Porsche Design251K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
24Hey Marly248K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
25Jack Wolfskin248K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
26aeyde240K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
27s.Oliver221K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
28Tom Tailor215K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
29Marc Cain193K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
30Bogner163K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
31COBRAELEVEN160K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
32liebeskind berlin149.5K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
33alpha industries148K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
34Cavallo144K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
35Merz B. Schwanen132K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
36Affenzahn126K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
37FALKE125K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
38Kaviar Gauche124K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
39Lala Berlin121K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
40comma120K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
41LÄSSIG117K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
42Steiff115K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
43Esther Perbandt112K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
44Opus111K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
45Roberto Geissini110K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
46Elias Rumelis108K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
47Kennel & Schmenger106K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
48Horizn Studios104K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
49dorothee schumacher99K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
50MICHALSKY92K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
51Crickit90K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
52Vaude90K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
53JAN 'N JUNE85K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
54The Dudes Factory85K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
55Cayler & Sons84K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
56Street One78K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
57WU-WEAR78K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
58drykorn77K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
59Juvia76K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
60Cybèle75K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
61Joop!72K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
62Be52®71K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
63Funktion Schnitt70K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
64Pinqponq70K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
65Ucon Acrobatics69K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
66Windsor68K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
67Gabor67K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
68Vertere Berlin67K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
69WALD66K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
70Lowa65K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
71CEP62K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
72Hanro61K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
73Ergobag60K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
74IVY & OAK59K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
75Mey59K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
76Watercult59K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
77Fitz & Huxley58K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
78Kleinigkeit58K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
79miss goodlife58K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
80Riani57K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
81Loqi56K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
82Kangaroos55.7K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
83Lara Laurén bags55.7K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
84SHEEGO55.5K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
85Olymp55K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
86Iris von Arnim55K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
87CECIL54K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
88Prohibited54K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
89Unfair Athletics54K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
90Gerry Weber53K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
91Fritzi aus Preußen52K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
92mister tee52K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
93Aevor51.2K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
94Seidenfelt51K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
95kempa49K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
96Burlington46K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
97Cordon Sport Berlin46K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
98Sterntaler46K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
99Schöffel46K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
100UY Studio45K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
101ION44K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
102Noni44K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
103Allude 43K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
104LANIUS43K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
105Luisa Cerano43K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
106Suedwind Footwear43K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
107uhlsport43K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
108Marco Tozzi42K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
109Urban Classics42K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
110Paprcuts41K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
111BRAX40K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
112homeboy40K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
113Les Lunes40K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
114BIDI BADU39K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
115espadrij l´originale39K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
116Satch39K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
117Talbot Runhof39K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
118Olsen37K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
119Oui37K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
120Johnny Urban36K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
121ARA Shoes34K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
122SEIDENSTICKER34K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
123Maison Hēroïne33K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
124Suri Frey33K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
125Blutsgeschwister32K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
126Bugatti32K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
127Rubicon32K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
128BE EDGY31K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
129Hirmer31K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
130Rich & Royal31K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
131Embassy of Bricks and Logs30K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
132Genesis29K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
133MERSOR29K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
134Classyandfabulous Jewelry28K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
135Maryan Mehlhorn28K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
136Ricosta28K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
137camel active27K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
138INYATI27K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
139Juwelenkind27K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
140Leguano27K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
141Meindl27K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
142melvin & hamilton27K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
143SPIETH & WENSKY27K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
14424colours26.8K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
145camp david26K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
146Herrlicher26K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
147Iriedaily26K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
148MORE & MORE26K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
149National Geographic26K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
150Soccx26K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
151Steffen Schraut26K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
152Betty Barclay25K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
153Betty & Co25K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
154Bruno Banani25K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
155Cartoon25K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
156Gil Bret25K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
157HIGH SOCIETY 25K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
158Lloyd25K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
159Public25K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
160Rotholz25K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
161SAINT JACQUES25K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
162Schiesser25K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
163Toni Sailer25K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
164Amber & June24.6K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
165Codello24K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
166Digel24K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
167dreimaster24K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
168GANG24K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
169Mustang24K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
1700039 italy23.8K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
171Ana Alcazar23K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
172MELA23K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
173Laurel23K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
174CAMBIO 22K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
175DAWN Denim22K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
176Escora22K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
177g-lab22K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
178Luxuar Fashion22K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
179Schmückstück22K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
180Emily & Noah21K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
181Julie & Grace21K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
182LIEBLINGSSTÜCK21K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
183Mac Jeans21K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
184Maerz21K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
185Rundholz21K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
186Stilfaser21K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
187Von Jungfeld21K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
188Buckle& Seam20K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
189Chiemsee20K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
190Ekn20K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
191Eterna20K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
192Harbour 2nd20K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
193Item M620K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
194Maison Common20K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
195NAVAHOO & MARIKOO20K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
196Peter Kaiser20K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
197Zhrill20K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
198Ann Kurz19K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
199Derbe19K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
200Dorina19K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
201Mykke Hofmann19K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
202Ragwear19K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
203Caprice18K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
204DELICATELOVE18K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
205Inuovo18K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
206Ivi Collection18K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
207LESLII18K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
208Lovjoi18K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
209Noé & Zoë18K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
210INASKA SWIMWEAR17K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
211MARC AUREL17K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
212Raffaello Rossi17K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
213Roy Robson17K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
214Strenesse17K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
215Va bene17K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
216van Laack17K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
217CINQUE16K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
218Elefanten16K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
219Emily Van Den Bergh16K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
220Langerchen16K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
221Lua Accessories16K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
222MOROTAI16K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
223Roeckl16K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
224Arys15K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
225Basler15K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
226Camouflage15K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
227FYNCH-HATTON15K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
228Jana15K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
229JETTE15K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
230Khujo15K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
231Leaf fine Jewelry15K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
232Rohde Shoes15K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
233THIALH15K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
234VIERI15K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
235Wellington of Bilmore15K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
236XUMU15K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
237Bolzr14K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
238Cotton Candy14K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
239eyd - humanitarian clothing14K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
240Fly London14K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
241Heidemann14K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
242L.CREDI14K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
243Liv Bergen14K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
244Rossi14K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
245STORY OF MINE14K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
246Another Brand13K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
247Baldessarini13K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
248carl gross13K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
249COUNTRY LINE13K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
250Création Gross GmbH & Co. KG 13K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
251Kalaika13K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
252Marjana von Berlepsch13K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
253Reell13K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
254Rosner13K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
255Sylvie Eder13K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
256The Mercer - N.Y.13K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
257LOEVENICH12K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
258Softclox12K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
259TAKE A SHOT12K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
260Zeha Berlin12K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
261Apart11K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
262BLONDE No. 811K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
263Braun Büffel11K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
264JULIA LEIFERT11K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
265Key Largo11K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
266Lecomte11K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
267Pur Schoen11K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
268Rabe11K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
269Smith & Soul11K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
270Alife and Kickin10.3K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
271abro10.2K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
272Blue Fire Co.10K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
273Daquïni10K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
274Goldgarn Denim10K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
275Lousy Livin Underwear10K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
276Milano Italy10K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
277Rockupy10K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
278SANETTA10K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
279SISTER10K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
280GRETCHEN9.9K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
281Brandit9.8K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
282Minx Fashion9.7K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
283Another me9.5K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
284Barbarossa Moratti9.5K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
285BROADWAY NYC FASHION9.5K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
286Flip*Flop9.5K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
287CG – CLUB of GENTS9.4K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
288Vera Mont9.2K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
289Henry Christ9K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
290Tam Fashion9K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
291SEM PER LEI8.9K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
292AEMMI8.8K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
293Fluco8.8K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
294No Bad Days Club8.8K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
295Dockers by Gerli8.7K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
296COMAZO8.6K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
297Daheim Love8.4K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
298Alpenflüstern8.3K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
299Seductive8.3K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
300Haflinger8.2K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
301Kala Fashion8.2K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
302JUTELAUNE8.1K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
303Nicowa8.1K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
304mazine8K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
305Sioux8K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
306Wunderwerk8K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
307Marinepool7.9K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
308Pure H.Tico7.8K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
309arboré.7.7K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
310Fuchs Schmitt7.6K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
311Lana7.6K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
312Lana Baby7.6K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
313ONDURA DURABLE GOODS7.6K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
314Paula Knorr7.6K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
315Nina von C.7.5K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
3168beaufort7.3K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
317MONACO DUCKS7.3K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
318Orangenkinder7.3K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
319Desoto7.2K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
320Passioni7K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
321Susanne Bommer6.9K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
322Atelier Torino6.8K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
323Iheart6.6K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
324Milestone6.6K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
325Noani6.6K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
326Werner Christ6.6K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
327HAFENDIEB6.5K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
328Josef Seibel6.5K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
329Spitzbub6.4K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
330G19206.2K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
331Gardeur6.2K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
332Krystall-Soamas6.2K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
333basefield6.1K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
334Malvin6.1K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
335NOWADAYS6.1K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
336Zen Diamond6.1K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
337Bree5.9K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
338MONESSA5.9K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
339WALDLÄUFER5.8K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
340Frieda & Freddies5.6K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
341IMAIMA5.6K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
342Lebek & Friends5.6K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
343Bali5.4K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
344POLOLO5.4K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
345cross jeans5.3K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
346Cute Stuff5.3K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
347Triple25.2K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
348Buttertea5K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
349Chiccheria Brand 5K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
350Fremdformat5K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
351Living Crafts5K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
352Smitten5K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
353Swing Collections5K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
354Brasi&Brasi4.8K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
355Helene Galwas4.7K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
356Lico4.7K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
357Miracle of Denim4.7K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
358No.1 Como4.7K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
359Deuter4.6K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
360Louis and Mia4.6K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
361Angels4.5K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
362DerDieDas4.4K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
363Labeka4.4K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
364ORGANICATION4.4K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
365pure pure by BAUER4.4K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
366Buki Akomolafe4.3K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
367Ewers4.3K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
368Seeberger4.3K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
369Einstein Newton4.2K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
370Lurchi4.2K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
371Von&Zu4.2K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
372Walkiddy4.2K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
373BLUE SEVEN4.1K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
374Nicola Hinrichsen4.1K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
375Soul Kathrine4.1K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
376t7berlin4.1K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
377Timezone4.1K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
378Kenny S.3.9K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
379SENSES.THE LABEL3.9K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
380Salamander3.9K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
381Anna und Paul3.8K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
382FinnComfort3.8K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
383maqu3.8K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
384Hudson3.7K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
385Zamt3.7K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
386M (+) plus Design3.6K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
387Vive Maria3.6K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
388Colchik3559█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
389PLAYSHOES3.5K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
390 SANDBURGRITTER® 3.5K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
391Sense Organics3.4K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
392TomShot3.4K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
393BETTER RICH3.3K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
394Forvert3.3K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
395loud + proud3.3K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
396Riaz Dan3.3K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
397Eva Mann3.2K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
398KESSLER3.2K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
399Merchcode3.2K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
400UVR Berlin3.2K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
401benvenuto3.1K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
402CIPO & BAXX3.1K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
403Otto Kern3.1K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
404PoiLei3.1K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
405Tru Virtu3.1K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
406Living Kitzbühel3K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
407S.Marlon3K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
408Grand Step Shoes2.9K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
409Plomo o Plata2.9K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
410Tinchens2.9K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
411Berkemann2.8K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
412Gaillard Vivant2.8K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
413Paddock's2.8K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
414Risy&Jerfs2.8K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
415Eleven W/shes2.7K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
416White2.7K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
417G.I.G.A. DX2.6K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
418Killtec2.6K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
419Stehmann2.6K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
420Tonno Panna2.6K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
421igi natur2.5K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
422Leabags2.5K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
423The Shirt Project2.5K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
424Too Hot To Hide2.5K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
425Verena von Eschenbach2.4K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
426Eve in Paradise2.3K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
427happy shorts2.3K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
428Jost2.3K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
429Marivie2.3K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
430Tubelaces2.3K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
431Moo'ilo2.2K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
432Fil Noir2.1K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
433jan vanderstorm2.1K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
434Lidea2.1K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
435Nina Rein2.1K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
436Ragman2.1K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
437st.Ann2.1K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
438Ganter2K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
439Harlem Soul2K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
440Harold’s2K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
441Iphoria Design2K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
442BOnova1.9K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
443Solidus1.9K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
444Five Fellas1.8K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
445JP1880 Menswear1.8K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
446LIEBLINGSSTÜKKE BY MARTINA WODKE1.8K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
447Studio Untold1.8K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
448Ulla Popken1.8K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
449club of comfort1.7K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
450KOLO berlin1.7K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
451Tom Ripley1.7K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
452WAT? APPAREL1.7K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
453Fox's1.6K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
454Manuele Ficano1.6K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
455Triaction1.6K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
456Doris Streich1.5K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
457GREENBURRY1.5K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
458Maze1.5K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
459Pride To Be1.5K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
460Q/S designed by1.5K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
461ATO Berlin1.4K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
462Brütting1.4K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
463Ceceba1.4K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
464flowers for friends1.4K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
465Lumisha1.4K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
466Michèle1.4K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
467MMX Germany 20101.4K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
468Trollkids1.4K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
469Wemoto1.4K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
470Capelli New York1.3K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
471Effeny1.3K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
472Hattric1.3K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
473JACKY1.3K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
474Jomos1.3K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
475Open End1.3K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
476Tian1.3K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
477Charlotte Grace1.2K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
478chillouts1.2K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
479Suza1.2K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
480sweet deluxe1.2K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
4811979 Swimwear1.1K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
482Azizi1.1K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
483B. Belt1.1K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
484Lu Ren1.1K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
485VIA APPIA DUE1.1K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
486MSTRDS1K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
487Napo992█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
488Pussy Deluxe992█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
489S4 Jackets988█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
490Heartkiss985█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
491THYLIE977█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
492Icke Berlin939█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
493ALEXANDRA SVENDSEN904█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
494J.Ploenes885█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
495Eight2Nine863█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
496LUCA-KAYZ853█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
497Hardware813█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
498leonhard heyden813█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
499Kūlson792█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
500Hellmuth777█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
501Via Appia774█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
502BNSM769█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
503OSKA767█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
50422fashion760█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
505Frapp741█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
506Pregnidos728█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
507Redpoint706█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
508Semler Shoes679█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
509Khawaja676█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
510Florett657█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
511JETLAG643█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
512Good Morning Universe641█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
513Roccoban Berlin641█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
514Charles Colby633█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
515Remonte622█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
516MADAMEZORRO621█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
517Gina Laura567█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
518FRANZ GUSTAV549█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
519haupt shirts547█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
520Prime Shoes543█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
521Petite M.523█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
522Madness512█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
523POURS STUDIOS509█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
524Logoshirt483█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
525Befeni474█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
526Lloyd Men's Belts456█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
527Götzburg438█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
528Barbara Lebek428█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
529CPL1953424█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
530Pionier Workwear406█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
531KRANZ316█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
532Shelalove302█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
533Bull & Berry288█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
534Kamoa285█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
535BluePort282█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
536greenjama279█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
537Goodsociety212█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
538Studio Italy205█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
539Boscana183█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
540mint&mia158█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
541Shirtmaster155█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
542HANGOWEAR154█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
543NATURALMENTE147█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
544Trachten139█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
545Tradition by WEIS139█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
546Weis139█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
547White Bros139█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
548Golden Head111█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
549DEUX VISIONS89█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
550DUNQUE80█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
551JCC75█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
552Natventure68█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
553Pioneer Jeans58█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
554One More Story56█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
555Canyon38█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░

Methodology

This ranking includes 500+ business-to-business fashion brands registered in Germany in the FashionUnited International Brand Directory. Follower numbers were collected in March 2026 from the Instagram profile pages. The brands are ranked by their total number of followers. Subsidiary brands that use the same Instagram account as their parent company have been counted twice.

About the FashionUnited Brand Directory

The FashionUnited Brand Directory is the world's most comprehensive database of wholesale fashion brands, listing over 5,000 brands from more than 50 countries. Each brand profile includes company information, social media presence details, and industry affiliation.

View the various segment and local indexes on the Global FashionUnited Instagram Index.

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Data
Instagram
Marketing