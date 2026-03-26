Top 500 German fashion brands on Instagram

Full ranking

Methodology

The German edition of the FashionUnited Top 500 Instagram Index highlights the vast digital reach of the German fashion industry. German wholesale brands that excel with multi-brand retailers also dominate online. The index shows that German business-to-business labels, from denim to high-end streetwear, punch well above their weight on social media, inspiring an audience of millions.

This ranking includes 500+ business-to-business fashion brands registered in Germany in the FashionUnited International Brand Directory. Follower numbers were collected in March 2026 from the Instagram profile pages. The brands are ranked by their total number of followers. Subsidiary brands that use the same Instagram account as their parent company have been counted twice.

About the FashionUnited Brand Directory

The FashionUnited Brand Directory is the world's most comprehensive database of wholesale fashion brands, listing over 5,000 brands from more than 50 countries. Each brand profile includes company information, social media presence details, and industry affiliation.

View the various segment and local indexes on the Global FashionUnited Instagram Index.