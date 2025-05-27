DFB Festival 2025: Showcasing original design and local identity in Brazil
Between May 14 and 17, the Ceará Events Centre in Fortaleza hosted the 2025 edition of the DFB Festival. With Claudio Silveira as the event's creator and director, and Helena Silveira as executive director, the festival brought together original designers and brands in catwalk shows, talks and discussion panels. There were also stands and an exhibition featuring fashion and homeware brands, with the aim of encouraging reflection on the paths of creation through the integration of tradition, innovation and local identity.
Claudio, at the opening of the event, highlighted the festival's role as a platform for visibility for Ceará fashion. He emphasised: “Here we celebrate the creative energy of our people, which has made Fortaleza synonymous with design, a city that breathes creativity and innovation (the city was awarded the title of Creative City of Design by Unesco - editor's note). Much of this is possible thanks to the joint efforts of civil society and the government.” Among those present were government authorities for culture and tourism, as well as representatives of companies supporting the festival, which had the theme ‘Original Intelligence’.
New Talent Competition
Through the New Talent Competition, the DFB Festival featured catwalk shows by students from various educational institutions who competed for a prize of 20,000 reais. The participants were: Unifor (Ceará), UFCA (Ceará), IFRN (Rio Grande do Norte), Senai RN (Rio Grande do Norte), Unipê (Paraíba), Unama (Pará), UFMG (Minas Gerais) and UCS (Rio Grande do Sul).
The top three were UCS – Universidade de Caxias do Sul (RS), which won the prize of 20,000 reais, followed by Unama – Universidade do Amazonas (PA) and Unipê – Centro Universitário (PB).
Lace, Upcycling, Handmade and Sophisticated Shapes
