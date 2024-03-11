Golden Goose posts surge in annual revenue and profit

Golden Goose Group net revenues of 587 million euros for FY23, grew 18 percent at constant exchange versus FY22.

Adjusted EBITDA of 200 million euros, increased 19 percent and adjusted EBIT of 149 million euros, rose 22 percent.

Commenting on the annual trading, Silvio Campara, chief executive officer, Golden Goose Group, said in a statement: “Our strong performance in 2023 – growing double digits against a challenging macroeconomic backdrop – once again demonstrates the power of our brand and the value of our people who are essential to building our long-term and sustainable vision.”

The company reported growth across all regions, driven by the development of the DTC channel. Golden Goose opened 21 new stores, with the total store network reaching 191 at the end of 2023.

The company also opened two new Forward Stores: one in Miami, the second in the U.S., and one in Paris, the second in Europe. At the end of 2023, Golden Goose had five Forward Stores globally.

The company said that the Forward Store format offers a wide range of services from repair, remake, resell to recycle, conceived to promote circularity, lengthen, and manage products’ lifecycle, giving new life to pre-owned products from any brand and reducing the environmental impact.

Golden Goose acquired the remaining 70 percent stake in one of its footwear suppliers, Sirio, following the acquisition of a minority stake of 30 percent in 2022. Together with the acquisition of the Italian fashion team, this enables Golden Goose to internalise approximately 50 percent of its annual footwear production.

The company also launched the Yatay Lab in Erba, Como, Italy, a co-action platform committed to the research and development of circular materials and products that seek to be scalable and sharable. This Lab, the company added, is an evolution of the partnership born in 2022, between Golden Goose, and Coronet Group, for the research and production of low-impact materials.