Sellier to acquire competitor Worn in bid to form UK’s largest luxury resale platform

Sellier Knightsbridge has announced the acquisition of luxury resale platform Worn in a bid to become the UK’s largest luxury reseller.

Through an asset sale via cash, the acquisition will bring together the two companies, both of which serve a similar high-net worth consumer base.

Worn’s buyers and sellers will be onboarded onto the Sellier platform as part of the deal, growing the latter’s business by around 25 percent in the coming year, a press release stated.

Speaking on the acquisition, Bella Buchanan, CEO of Worn, said: “I am so excited that Worn and Sellier Knightsbridge have joined forces. We are two companies with a joint mission to provide the best resale experience in the industry.”

Noting Worn’s initial mission of contributing to a sustainable shift in the fashion industry, Buchanan added: “This partnership allows us to take that mission even further. I believe that we are stronger together and I’m so excited to see what this new chapter brings.”

Sellier itself was founded in 2019, and now operates physical stores in Knightsbridge and Monaco alongside its online presence.

Acquisition to expand Sellier’s retail presence

The platform is particularly successful due to its stock of rare modern and vintage pieces, contributing to its reported double revenue growth on a yearly basis since its launch.

In 2023, the company said it is expecting its revenue to grow even further, hitting an upwards of 20 million pounds as the luxury resale market booms.

Sellier’s founder and CEO, Hanushka Toni, commented: “Consolidation in the resale market is about so much more than getting bigger. In an industry filled with incredible companies all redefining sustainability in their own way, smart-scaling has always been at the heart of my vision for Sellier.

“Building something defined by the pursuit of the best-in-class resale, never compromising on quality or curation.”

In the coming year, Sellier added it is planning to continue its expansion through further locations, also backed by Worn’s retail space in Belgravia, and making additional acquisitions as part of the Sellier Group.