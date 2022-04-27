Tapestry names David Casey as chief inclusion and social impact officer

Tapestry, Inc. has appointed David L. Casey as chief inclusion and social impact officer, effective May 16, 2022.

The company said in a release that Casey will have responsibility for continuing to shape and deliver Tapestry’s equity, inclusion and diversity strategy and will oversee the company’s social impact efforts through advocacy, philanthropy and volunteerism.

This role, the company added, has a global scope across Tapestry and its brands and reports jointly to Joanne Crevoiserat, Tapestry’s chief executive officer and Sarah Dunn, the company’s global human resources officer.

“We believe that difference sparks brilliance and are building a culture where all our employees can be their authentic selves. To that end, we are extremely pleased that David is joining our leadership team. He brings to Tapestry over 20 years of experience in strategic EI&D work and is widely recognized as an expert in the field,” said Joanne Crevoiserat.

Casey joins Tapestry from CVS Health, where, as senior vice president, workforce strategies and chief diversity officer, he was accountable for strategic diversity management and workforce initiatives. He also served as the president of the CVS Health Employee Relief Fund, a public charity. Previously, Casey served as the vice president, workplace culture and chief diversity officer at Anthem.

Upon his appointment, Casey added: “I am excited to be joining the leadership team at Tapestry, an innovative global company with powerful brands and strong momentum in building its inclusive culture. I began my working life in the fashion retail industry and couldn’t be more thrilled to have my career come full circle.”

Casey has served and currently serves in an advisory and board director capacity for several national and local organisations, including Disability:IN, the American Lung Association, and appointments to the U.S. Secretary of Labor’s Advisory Council on Apprenticeship and the Indianapolis and Eastern Massachusetts affiliates of the National Urban League. Casey is also an eight-year veteran of the United States Marine Corps, having served in Operation Desert Storm.