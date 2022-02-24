ThredUp appoints first public policy and sustainability head

Resale platform ThredUp has taken another step in sustainable development at the company, appointing its first head of public policy and sustainability.

Seth Levey will be tasked with leading the platform’s government affairs and policy initiatives to help drive the adoption of circular business models on a wider scale. He will also oversee ThredUp’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) plans.

Levey previously served as director of government relations and public affairs at Equinor, where he held responsibility over ESG policy development and advocacy. Additionally, Levey also advised US state governors on energy, economic development and international affairs issues.

In a news release, Levey said: “Oftentimes, public policy and sustainability are separate functions within an organisation. Blending them together into one role proves that ThredUp understands the greater impact resale can have on climate goals with government and societal support. Educating policymakers on the circular economy and ThredUp’s business model is the first step in creating change, and I’m eager to take on this new and critical position.”