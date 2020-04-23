Premium Group cancels summer trade shows

The Premium Group has cancelled its Berlin summer trade shows, Premium and Seek, as well as its Fashiontech conference due to Covid-19.

With the original intention of rescheduling its events to the end of July, the group is now forced to cancel, as the German federal and state governments prohibited large-scale events with over 1,000 visitors until August 31, 2020.

“We greatly regret the decision of course, especially after the success of our January events,” said Anita Tillman, managing partner of the Premium Group in a statement. “The ban on large-scale events has been around for some time and has been publicly discussed. It hurts us to do it, but we are also conscious of our responsibility. If cancelling our trade shows, conferences and parties contributes to the safety of our customers and visitors, then we have to take this step.”

The Premium Group further commented that it has been in contact with all of its brands and partners to develop new approaches focused on digitalization. It has collaborated closely with the B2B marketplace, Joor, to create its own digital platform, Veee.com, which offers retailers and brands a functioning wholesale process on an international, digital scale. Webinars on providing customers with an optimal, digital ordering solution will also be offered shortly.

The group added that “its trade show formats have been about more than just ordering for a long time now”. Instead, priority is placed on connecting the fashion community through encounters, emotion, inspiration and communication.

With the cancellation of Berlin trade shows, focus is now on Düsseldorf. The trade show Gallery has rescheduled its fashion and shoes events to the joint dates of August 30 to September 30, 2020. Additionally, Fashion Net Düsseldorf e.V. has just announced that it will organize an order platform in late summer, with order days taking place from August 5 to August 12.