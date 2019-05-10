Resort 2020 - First Collections Overview

Trendstop gives FashionUnited readers an insight into the first collections gracing the international Resort 2020 runways.

Trendstop’s catwalk experts bring you a first taste of the Resort season’s most extravagant and influential catwalk events staged in Paris, New York and Marrakech. The 2020 collections are both inspired by, and cater to, the international lifestyles of the jet set, the visits to far-flung destinations and the influence of global cultures on fashion. Our comprehensive, global catwalk coverage and accompanying trend galleries evaluate each trend’s commercial value and longevity, giving you the best possible basis for your decision making.

This week, FashionUnited readers get an exclusive look at three of the opening Resort 2020 collections. Cultural connectivity was the theme at Christian Dior in a collection that combined traditional house motifs with traditional African craft to create something totally new. At Chanel, subtle simplification ushered in a new era as a female designer takes the reins once again. At Prada, simplicity was also key as Miuccia Prada looked to create go-to pieces with longevity to counteract fashion’s often disposable ethos.

Christian Dior

Set in the grounds of the 16th century Palais El Badi in Marrakech, Maria Grazia Chiuri’s Cruise show for Dior brought together traditional house codes with pan-African craftsmanship. Collaborating with specialists such as designer Grace Wales Bonner, artist Mickalene Thomas, anthropologist Anne Grosfilley and expert manufacturers Uniwax, traditional wax print fabrics were reinterpreted with classic Dior motifs such as landscapes and tarot graphics. Connecting different cultures while promoting African design was the aim of the collection that also included turbans and headpieces by Stephen Jones, Martine Henry and Daniella Osemadewa.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: all Christian Dior Resort 2020

Chanel

Virginie Viard’s first show for Chanel marked a change in design direction for the house as Viard presented a pared back collection based on Coco Chanel’s own philosophy of less-is-more. In the Grand Palais, Paris, a train station with tracks and benches along the platforms was signposted with the destinations where Chanel Resort customers might be vacationing. Slimmer silhouettes and more tailored fits were evident, bright colours and prints popped against neutral grounds while hints of the late Karl Lagerfeld’s fantasy aesthetic came through in the novelty accessories.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: all Chanel Resort 2020

Prada

Prada’s 40-look show, held at The Piano Factory in New York was a masterclass in simplicity, wearability and saleability, with a host of demure silhouettes, tailored outerwear pieces, pleated dresses and an abundance of soon-to-be must-have accessories. Pastel hues and print mixes were artfully applied, keeping the focus on creating the classics of tomorrow rather than throw-away one-season wonders. Workwear inspired shirt-jackets and midi length skirts were key components of the collection coming in a myriad of pinks, blues, camel tones, checks and prairie florals.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: all Chanel Resort 2020

Exclusive Offer

FashionUnited readers can get free access to Trendstop’s Spring Summer 2019 Key Themes Directions report, a curated guide to the most essential catwalk themes of the season. Simply click here to receive your free report.

Trendstop.com is one of the world's leading trend forecasting agencies for fashion and creative professionals, renowned for its insightful trend analysis and forecasts. Clients include H&M, Primark, Forever 21, Zalando, Geox, Evisu, Hugo Boss, L'Oreal and MTV.