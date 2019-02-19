Iconic fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld dies at 85

Karl Lagerfeld has died aged 85, according to French newspaper Le Figaro. The iconic German designer reportedly passed away at the American Hospital in Paris, following weeks of an undisclosed illness. On January 22, Lagerfeld missed two Chanel haute couture shows in Paris, prompting many to speculate over the state of his health. The fashion house said he was “tired” that morning . FashionUnited has contacted Chanel for comment by email and phone, but no confirmation has been provided by the company yet.

According to WWD, Lagerfeld’s collaborator of 30 years Virginie Viard, Director of Chanel’s fashion creation studio, will succeed Lagerfeld in the role of Creative Director “so that legacy of Gabrielle Chanel and Karl Lagerfeld can live on”. FashionUnited has contacted Chanel for comment by email and phone, but no confirmation has been provided by the company yet.

Chanel designer dies

Best known as “Kaiser Karl”, Lagerfeld joined Chanel as Creative Director in 1983. He also occupied the same role at Fendi for half a decade and had an eponymous label. But he didn’t restrict his creativity to fashion, having earned praise as a photographer, film director and sculptor, to name but a few artistic activities.

Photo: Angela Weiss / AFP