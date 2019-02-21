Carine Roitfeld and Hun Kim to succeed Lagerfeld at eponymous label

Former French Vogue editor Carine Roitfeld and Head of Design Hun Kim will succeed Karl Lagerfeld at the creative helm of his eponymous label, following the death of the iconic German designer. The news comes just one week after Roitfeld announced she’d reduce her role at CR Fashion Book, the magazine she founded in 2012 after leaving Vogue.

Roitfeld was appointed by Lagerfeld himself as a contributor to the label in January, when a collection of “essential pieces” called “The Edit by Carine Roitfeld” was announced for September. “Roitfeld knows what she wants. She has a vision and she states her vision”, said Lagerfeld in a statement then.

Hun Kim has been working as Head of Design at Karl Lagerfeld since 2015. Prior to that, he served as Creative Director at Tommy Hilfiger and held senior design positions at Ralph Lauren and Converse.

"A very strong creative team”

Commenting on Roitfeld’s and Kim’s appointment to German publication Wirtschaftswoche, the label’s CEO Pier Paolo Righi said: “Karl has built a very strong creative team around him”. Righi added that the duo intends to work together not only in fashion, but on a hotel in Macau and further projects in the hospitality industry.

What about Fendi?

While Chanel and Karl Lagerfeld were quick to announce successors following Karl Lagerfeld's death, Italian fashion house Fendi, which was led by Lagerfeld for over 50 years, is likely to take its time. LVMH, the luxury conglomerate which owns the label, will let a member of the brand's founding family to fill the role for the time being, according to Fortune magazine, citing people familiar with the matter. Silvia Venturini Fendi, granddaughter of Fendi's founders, has progressively expanded her role in recent years, which makes her the most likely candidate to take on the creative lead of the brand for now.

