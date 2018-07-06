Founder of H&M’s label /Nyden rumored to have stepped down from CEO role

Oscar Olsson, the founder, CEO and creative director of /Nyden, is rumored to have jumped ship three months after the label’s launch. His Linkedin profile says his experience as co-founder and CEO of the label ended in July 2018. FashionUnited contacted H&M for comment, but the company has yet to confirm or deny Olsson’s departure.

Launched by the H&M Group in April, /Nyden is an affordable luxury brand aimed at millennials. The label’s concept is to invite “tribe leaders” to design a constant, seasonless flow of capsule collections. Singer Dua Lipa, German soccer player Jérôme Boateng and tattoo artist Doctor Woo are among the personalities recruited to co-design /Nyden’s clothing lines.

According to Olsson’s Linkedin profile, he continues to head H&M’s innovation lab, a role he’s been holding since 2013.