Frame eyes expansion with new CEO of EMEA markets

Californian luxury fashion house Frame is pushing forward its expansion in Europe, the Middle East and Africa with the appointment of Thomas Lecoq as chief executive officer for its operations in the three regions.

Lecoq, who has more than 15 years of experience within the fashion industry, having held key positions at brands such as Ganni, Zimmerman, Vince, Marc Jacobs, and Giorgio Armani, has been brought on to drive Frame’s growth in the EMEA markets.

Frame adds that its strategy for the EMEA region is to more than double its revenue to 60 million US dollars within the next three years, which it expects to deliver through its own e-commerce platforms, physical retail locations, such as its two stores in London on Marylebone High Street and Draycott Avenue in South Kensington, as well as its concessions and wholesale.

Known for its denim, women’s ready-to-wear currently represents half of Frame’s worldwide sales, a significant increase from just 15 percent four years ago. In addition, the Californian brand men’s collection, introduced three years ago has seen “rapid growth,” and the label is confident it will achieve 100 million US dollars in global revenue in the foreseeable future.

Frame names Thomas Lecoq as CEO of EMEA markets

Thomas Lecoq, CEO of EMEA markets at Frame Credits: Frame

Nicolas Dreyfus, global chief executive of Frame, said in a statement: “Frame has extremely positive momentum; we have a product that stands out for its exceptional quality and design and our marketing strategies have effectively built a strong brand image, earning widespread recognition.

“With a significant presence in department stores globally and stores in the major US cities, with more to come, the brand is perfectly positioned to embark on an exciting new chapter to expand into diverse markets across Asia and EMEA.”

Dreyfus added: “The potential for growth in our men's line is particularly promising and our new elevated store concepts in Madison, Marylebone, and Georgetown are testament to our innovative approach to retail. All that's left is to activate our strategy to further solidify our market position and I really feel that we are on the cusp of something truly remarkable.”

Lecoq, CEO of EMEA markets, who will be based at the brand’s Paris office, added: “I am honoured to be joining the Frame team and be a part of the success they have built. I look forward to developing the brand’s vast potential and to growing our business further.”

Frame was founded in 2012 by Erik Torstensson and Jens Grede and has 15 stores in North America and two in London.