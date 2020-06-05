Hugo Boss in talks with former Tommy Hilfiger boss Daniel Griederas for CEO role

Hugo Boss has confirmed that it is in talks with former Tommy Hilfiger boss Daniel Grieder as a potential new CEO.

It comes as the German brand searches for a successor for current CEO Mark Langer, who will leave the company's managing board on 30 September 2020.

“[T]he personnel committee of the supervisory board is currently in talks with Daniel Grieder, former CEO of Tommy Hilfiger Global & PVH Europe. Hugo Boss will inform the capital market and the public about the progress of the discussions in accordance with the legal requirements,” the company said in a statement.

PVH Corp, which owns US brands Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein, announced earlier this week the departure of Grieder after 23 years in various management roles within the organization.

At the time the company said he would be leaving “to pursue other interests”. Martijn Hagman was announced as his successor.