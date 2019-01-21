Lanvin appoints Bruno Sialelli as new Creative Director

Bruno Sialelli has been appointed to the role of Creative Director at Lanvin, confirming rumors which have been around since October. The relatively unknown designer, who used to serve as Menswear Designer Director at Loewe, will be Lanvin’s fourth Creative Director in four years. Prior roles include Pre-Collections Womenswear Designer at Balenciaga and Senior Womenswear Designer at Acne Studios and Paco Rabanne.

According to a company statement, Sialelli was chosen after an “extensive” application process which involved “an incredible array of talented fashion designers”. Commenting on Sialelli’s appointment, Jean-Philippe Hecquet, Lanvin’s Chief Executive Officer, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Bruno as the new Creative Director of Lanvin. His singular and very personal vision, his audacity, his culture, his energy and ability to build a strong creative team definitely convinced us”.

"I am delighted and honoured to join Lanvin, a house founded by a visionary woman who among the first French couturiers dared to offer a global universe with a very wide field of expression,” explains Sialelli. “Bringing emotions through compelling stories and defining a modern attitude are going to be exciting challenges in continuing this legacy.”

Sialelli tasked with taking Lanvin to "pivotal new direction"

Lanvin’s new owner, Chinese conglomerate Fosun International, aims to take the French fashion house to “a pivotal new direction”. Sialelli’s experience in both menswear and womenswear, and his taking of Loewe towards a more gender-fluid direction, are what caught the company’s eye. “His proven ability to seamlessly transition between menswear and womenswear will stand Lanvin in great stead as luxury fashion increasingly blurs the boundaries between the sexes”, read the label’s statement.

Lanvin was founded in 1889 by legendary designer Jeanne Lanvin. Fosun Fashion Group, whose portfolio includes Wolford, Tom Tailor, Caruso and St John Knits, acquired the label in February 2018.

Photo: Lanvin