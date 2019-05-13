Marie Gulin-Marle to assume Chief Digital Officer role at PVH

PVH Corp. has announced the appointment of Marie Gulin-Merle in the newly created role of Chief Digital Officer (CDO), in addition to her current position as Chief Marketing Officer, Calvin Klein, Inc. As Chief Digital Officer, the company said, Gulin-Merle will lead PVH’s global digital strategy and transformation.

“The world becomes increasingly more technology dependent and the retail landscape continues to change, making the role of CDO more important than ever to our business success,” said Mike Shaffer, PVH Chief Operating and Financial Officer in a statement, adding, “We believe this newly created role will fuel our transformation, enable us to react strategically to new disruptions and position PVH as a leader while building competitive advantages.”

The company added that since joining PVH, Gulin-Merle has spearheaded important initiatives including building and aligning information capabilities with all regions, and up-skilling PVH teams through a Digital Academy. And, working in cooperation with Google, she has forged a global strategic partnership to lead the industry in enterprise-level, data-driven marketing using a new ad-tech platform across PVH brands.