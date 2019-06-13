Scotch & Soda taps Stella McCartney boss as new CEO

Dutch fashion retailer Scotch & Soda has appointed Frederick Lukoff as its new CEO, effective 1 September, 2019.

Lukoff will be joining from fashion house Stella McCartney, where he has been president and CEO for the past ten years. He will be replacing Dirk-Jan Stoppelenburg, who has been appointed chairman of the board of Scotch & Soda, also effective September 1

Commenting on the news in a statement, Lukoff said: “I am absolutely delighted to be joining Scotch & Soda and working together with the team to continue the international success story of this amazing Dutch fashion brand. I have a profound respect for Dutch culture, it’s approach to life and point of view on society. I believe there is space on the international fashion scene for that strong set of values to resonate even further.”

Stoppelenburg added: “I am delighted to announce the appointment of Frederick as my successor. Frederick has built a highly successful career in fashion, demonstrating his strong understanding of brands and creativity. I very much look forward to supporting him in the continuing journey of our great brand.”