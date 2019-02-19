Timeline: A look into Karl Lagerfeld's long career

Following the sad news that the iconic fashion designer, Karl Lagerfeld, passed away in Paris today at the age of 85, FashionUnited takes a retrospective look back at one of the most prolific and celebrated careers in the world of fashion. From his role as an assistant to Pierre Balmain in 1955, to becoming the creative director of Chanel, take a look through our timeline of the life of the late, great Karl Lagerfeld.

Use the arrows to navigate through the events ordered by date or click on a time frame (in the gray bar) to learn more.

Images: Catwalkpictures.com