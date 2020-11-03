  • Home
  • News
  • Podcast
  • Podcast: Dirty Laundry speaks to founder Cally Russell about his passion for creating Lost Stock

Podcast

Podcast: Dirty Laundry speaks to founder Cally Russell about his passion for creating Lost Stock

By FashionUnited

6 minutes ago

In this episode, Dirty Laundry discusses Cally Russell, the founder of Lost Stock, and his passion for helping fashion workers and factories in Bangladesh impacted by Covid-19.

Listen to the podcast below.

Source: Dirty Laundry via Spotify

Photo credit: RTÉ, Facebook