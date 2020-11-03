- Home
- News
- Podcast
- Podcast: Dirty Laundry speaks to founder Cally Russell about his passion for creating Lost Stock
Podcast
Podcast: Dirty Laundry speaks to founder Cally Russell about his passion for creating Lost Stock
By FashionUnited
6 minutes ago
In this episode, Dirty Laundry discusses Cally Russell, the founder of Lost Stock, and his passion for helping fashion workers and factories in Bangladesh impacted by Covid-19.
Listen to the podcast below.
Source: Dirty Laundry via Spotify
Photo credit: RTÉ, Facebook