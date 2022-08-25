AR fashion platform Zero10 partners with Crosby Studios on metaverse pop-up

Zero10, an augmented reality (AR) fashion platform, has revealed a new partnership with Crosby Studios which will see the duo collaborate on a pop-up store concept that brings together a physical and virtual retail experience.

The store, located in New York’s Soho neighbourhood, will feature a five-piece virtual collection, available to purchase on-site, and an interior designed by Crosby Studios.

Items include a chequered suit, light shirt, pixel leopard hoodie, disappearing pants and video game pants, with looks also incorporating Crosby Studios’ signature 90s video game print.

By utilising Zero10’s proprietary AR technology, shoppers will have the opportunity to try on the digital-only clothing within the concept space.

The store itself is designed to be interactive, with tech-forward fitting rooms, a bubble tea bar and an area to meet with friends.

To try pieces on, guests must scan QR codes which will lead them to Zero10’s app where they can then sport the items in real-time or via a photo.

Three items will be free-of-charge to fit and save to a virtual wardrobe in the app, while one item must be purchased prior to trying on and another will be available as a limited edition collection of non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

The pop-up will be open September 7 to 18, during which time the collection will only be available in-store. However, once the space closes, the looks will be available to shop via Zero10’s app.