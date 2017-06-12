Bata plans 100 stores

Bata plans to open more than 100 stores in India this financial year. The stores will be bigger and at key locations like malls, high streets and high-density highways keeping in mind the evolving tastes of India.

Currently, Bata in India retails in over 1,265 stores and through multi-brand footwear dealer stores across India. The footwear and accessories brand will launch attractive store windows to showcase its latest flagship products at its outlets. Trained stylists will recommend collections. In-store music and other measures will appeal to the senses. The aim is to appeal to young consumers and women. Its social media presence and blogs go beyond shoes and offer suggestions on the entire wardrobe which consumers can benefit from.

With primarily two concepts used for the retail stores, flagship and family, the brand is also evaluating older retail design concepts.

About 40 per cent of its sales comes from metros and the rest from other cities and towns. It has been following a dual strategy of driving same store growth and opening new stores. Bata’s fourth quarter turnover was Rs 598 crores and net profit was Rs 35.9 crores. Bata has five manufacturing units and 7,770 employees. It sells 50 million footwear pairs a year.