H&M opens first Belerus store to mark its 73rd market

H&M has chosen Minsk as the location of its first store in Belarus, extending the reach of the Swedish fast-fashion giant to 73 markets.

The new 1,757-square-metre store spans two floors and is located in the Galleria Minsk shopping centre. It features womenswear, menswear and kidswear.

Commenting on the opening in a statement, H&M country manager in Russia, Kazakhstan and Belarus, Saed El-Ashkar, said: “We are very happy to open the first H&M store in Minsk! Now everyone in Minsk will have the opportunity to buy fashion and quality at the best price in a sustainable way in our new store.”