Helsinki Airport to gain 700 m² of retail space

Travelers going to or passing by Finland’s capital, Helsinki, will soon have new shopping options while waiting at the airport. Swiss travel retail company Duffry has signed a seven-year contract to operate seven new premium and luxury stores at Helsinki Airport, including Longchamp, Coach, Jimmy Choo and Chloe. In total, over 700 square meters of retail space will be added to the airport.

Duffry will start developing the new shops later this year, with openings planned through to 2021. Commenting on the deal, Nora Immonen, Vice President of Commercial Services at Helsinki Airport, said in a statement: “We are pleased with the shop concepts and brands Duffry offered. With the luxury and premium shops, we can offer an even wider selection of retail services to both our Finnish and our international passengers”. Over 20 million passengers pass through Helsinki Airport annually.

Duffry already operates Helsinki Airport’s three main tax and duty free stores, occupying a total of 4,000 square meters.