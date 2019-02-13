Fashionunited
 
    4. Share 
In pictures: Germany's latest high-tech shopping experience
RETAIL
INTERACTIVE

In pictures: Germany's latest high-tech shopping experience

Barbara Russ
|

Nothing less than creating a "radically" new shopping experience was the goal behind online fashion retailer Bonprix's new pilot store. Want to order your size into the fitting room via smartphone or have tags that change prices in real time along with the ones in the online store? The shop of the subsidiary of Germany’s mail order company Otto Group has it all.

FashionUnited visited the ‘Fashion Connect’ store before its opening on Thursday in Hamburg’s busy shopping street Mönckebergstraße. Daniel Fuchtenschnieder, chief executive officer of Bonprix, guided through the experience that aims to combine the advantages of shopping online and offline. Hover over the interactive images to discover more about shopping without waiting lines.

Bonprix’s Fashion Connect store: A new digital shopping experience

In pictures: Germany's latest high-tech shopping experience

Smartphone required

In pictures: Germany's latest high-tech shopping experience

Fashion bar

In pictures: Germany's latest high-tech shopping experience

Click & Collect

In pictures: Germany's latest high-tech shopping experience

Checkout time

In pictures: Germany's latest high-tech shopping experience

Pictures and Videos by Barbara Russ. This story was first published on FashionUnited.de. Translation and adaptation: Weixin Zha.
otto group multimedia future of retail bonprix pilot store
 

Related news

MORE NEWS

 

Latest jobs

 

MOST READ