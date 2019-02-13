In pictures: Germany's latest high-tech shopping experience

Nothing less than creating a "radically" new shopping experience was the goal behind online fashion retailer Bonprix's new pilot store. Want to order your size into the fitting room via smartphone or have tags that change prices in real time along with the ones in the online store? The shop of the subsidiary of Germany’s mail order company Otto Group has it all.

FashionUnited visited the ‘Fashion Connect’ store before its opening on Thursday in Hamburg’s busy shopping street Mönckebergstraße. Daniel Fuchtenschnieder, chief executive officer of Bonprix, guided through the experience that aims to combine the advantages of shopping online and offline. Hover over the interactive images to discover more about shopping without waiting lines.

Bonprix’s Fashion Connect store: A new digital shopping experience

