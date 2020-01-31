& Other Stories to open first Russian store in Moscow

H&M Group has announced it is opening its first & Other Stories store in Russia in the autumn.

The store will be at the Metropolis shopping centre in Moscow and will stock the brand’s collections of ready-to-wear, shoes, bags, beauty products, jewellery and accessories.

“We’re very excited to make our debut in Russia later this year and introduce Stories in the best possible way. We can’t wait to open and get to know our Russian customers,” Karolina Gutke, managing director at & Other Stories, said in a statement.

Launched in 2013, & Other Stories offers women's fashion, beauty and accessories designed by three ateliers in Paris, Stockholm and Los Angeles. The brand currently has stores in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar, the UK and the US.