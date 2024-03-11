Rains expands into Ireland with first store

Outerwear brand Rains has entered the new market of Ireland with its first store opening in Dublin. The move comes as part of the Danish company’s ongoing expansion plans, with Europe and North America being the most important regions over the course of 2024.

The 60-square metre Irish store, located on Wicklow Street, mirrors the brand’s Scandinavian aesthetic, bringing together elements of industrial and architecture into the interior space.

Other features include custom lighting and stainless steel hardware, with the interior designed in collaboration with Rains collaborative partner Jacob Egeberg. The location will house its spring/summer 2024 collection, spanning outerwear, bags and accessories.

The brand is also planning to open a further eight stores within 2024, including in New York, Stockholm, Paris and Milan.

Over recent years, Rains has been rolling out a refreshed brand identity, initially introduced in early 2022, with the goal of elevating its image and collections.

Such efforts have also seen the label take to Paris Fashion Week in place of its former spot in Copenhagen, where it has now continued to present its rejuvenated lines as part of the menswear calendar.