Shoppers Stop to complete omni channel strategies by this year end

Shoppers Stop hopes to complete its Rs 60 crores omni channel project by 2017. Customer service, inventory and order delivery management modules implementation are underway. Omni channel refers to retailing by leveraging online and offline channels. A customer may buy online but take delivery from a preferred retail store or vice versa.

Shoppers Stop is a lifestyle retail chain. While several stores are under review either for closure or restructuring, new stores are also under planning. The chain currently has 79 stores across the country. Several experiments are on to take customer experience to the next level. India’s largest department store chain is spurring growth by attracting young consumers who may have moved to fast fashion rivals or online. Cost cutting is expected to lead to a 50 to 60 basis point gain.

Shoppers Stop is aiming to grow sales by 15 per cent and profit by 50 per cent in the next financial year. Jewelry sales contribute two or three per cent. Apparel remains the biggest contributor to sales with a 64 per cent share. Watch and beauty products have an equal share of ten per cent. Shoppers Stop exclusively retails beauty brands like Estee Lauder, MAC, Clinique and Bobby Brown in India.