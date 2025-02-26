Epson launches Textile Academy at new Innovation Centre in UK

Global technology firm Epson inaugurated a new Innovation Centre in Lutterworth, Leicestershire, UK, and launched its first ever Textile Academy, designed to be a platform that inspires young designers and design students to contribute to a better, more eco-friendly textile industry.

To commemorate the opening, Epson invited textile design students from nearby Nottingham Trent University (NTU) for a one-day workshop. They were given the opportunity to print their individual designs onto a range of substrates using Epson's digital textile printing solutions spanning direct-to-garment (DTG), direct-to-film (DTFilm), and dye sublimation printers.

More sustainable fashion through digital textile printing

“Educating and inspiring students about the opportunities offered by digital textile printing is not only key to future-proofing our industry, but also to reducing the water waste and CO2e of the fashion industry. Marrying their creativity with our technology is an exciting prospect and it’s an absolute pleasure to see students take such an interest in textile printing as they embark on the next chapter of their lives,” explained Duncan Ferguson, managing director and European VP for large format print at Epson UK, the goals of the Textile Academy.

Katy Harvey, textile design student at NTU, won an award for the design with the greatest creativity, colour and impact, as determined by attending media, and received a SureColor F100 dye-sublimation printer as prize. “Today I learned about the different options for starting my own business or building my career through a company. It was also really great to see how my designs could work across such a wide range of items. Winning the competition for best design was really flattering, and I look forward to trying out my new (dye-sub) printer at home,” commented Harvey.

Part of the day was also a business workshop, where students were given insights into commercialising textile printing by Epson executives such as Phil McMullin, head of sales for large format print, sustainability manager Taranpreet Rai and marketing manager Polly Chapman.

April Holyome shared her journey in fashion design with the students. Credits: Epson

“The fashion sector receives a large spotlight in terms of its environmental footprint and today was a great chance to educate students on what this looks like. Epson has recently conducted research quantifying the water waste attributed to UK and European wardrobes through imported, analogue-printed garments, and it’s great to highlight the reduced impact of on-demand, digital textile printing,” stated Rai. In a business showcase, Printfab co-founder Oliver Mustoe-Playfair spoke about how digital textile printing has elevated his business.

The students also heard from leading textile experts about the challenges, opportunities and environmental implications of printing in fashion. “Today was a great chance to connect with students that are about to embark on their professional journey. I was so pleased that I could share my own experiences to help other students make the most out of their textile design degrees in the fashion world,” said fashion designer April Holyome, head of product at 16Arlington. She shared her journey from studying textile design at the University of the Arts London to working with leading brands such as Burberry, Cath Kidson, and Pangaia.