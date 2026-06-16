Fashion, innovation and sustainability take centre stage at IED Barcelona show

The Istituto Europeo di Design hosted the presentation of its fashion graduates' collections in Barcelona yesterday. The show brought together industry professionals and specialised press at the historic Palau Reial de Pedralbes venue, as part of the Italian institution's 60th anniversary celebrations.

The 22nd edition of the presentation, titled “Fashioners of the World”, showcased 25 collections from final-year students of IED Barcelona's Fashion Design degree and its international Fashion Design with honours programme.

The proposals stood out for their balanced dialogue between refined craftsmanship and technological innovation. This showcase reflected the new generation of designers' ability to reinterpret contemporary fashion languages. Additionally, the collections addressed issues of particular relevance to the current sector, such as sustainability and inclusion, integrating them not only as concepts but as central pillars of their creative processes.

Fashion creators of the world

At the end of the show, a jury composed of Daniel Face, director of Red Eye Magazine; Sergio Plaza, creative director of Lupo; Stevie Cannell, from Projects + Partnerships at 1 Granary; model Verónica Blume, president of the jury; filmmaker Isabel Coixet; photographer Manuel Outumuro; and illustrator Jordi Labanda, presented awards in four categories.

Jon Navales receiving the Franca Sozzani Best Fashion Collection Award. Credits: IED Barcelona.

Jon Navales won the Franca Sozzani Award for Best Collection for “Unsent”, a menswear proposal with Napoleonic and military references in neutral tones. According to the jury, it successfully combined tradition and modernity with remarkable technical skill.

In the fashion film category, Carla Àvila won the Isabel Coixet Award for “Intimacy as performance”, a work that, in Coixet's words, was made with the aim of telling "something very rich and profound about life and intimacy". You can watch the video by clicking here

Carmen Celedonio won the Manuel Outumuro Award for Best Shooting with “Rigor Mortis”, a womenswear proposal for autumn/winter featuring sculptural silhouettes and organic materials.

In illustration, the winner was Natalia Tselousova, who received the Jordi Labanda Award for “Liminal”, a collection based on the experience of sleep paralysis. Labanda highlighted the author's anatomical talent, even comparing her to 80s references like Antonio López.

For the third consecutive year, the IEDxCommons Impact Award was also presented. This award is dedicated to sustainability, the use of technology, heritage value and inclusion. The award, presented by stylists Fermin+Gilles and Clara Mallart, a fashion sustainability researcher and IED alumni, went to Simran Niraj Madlani for “Taste in Art”. According to the jury, the collection "has worked the ethics and sustainability both from a point of view material as social".

"Fashioners of the World" show. Credits: IED Barcelona.