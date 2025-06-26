IFM Paris show: Xavier Romatet explains fashion school’s pedagogical priorities

The only school to feature in the Paris Fashion Week calendar, the Institut Français de la Mode (IFM) opened the SS26 season with a fashion show by 30 of its 70 enrolled in Arts and Fashion Design bachelor's degree students. FashionUnited spoke to Xavier Romatet, director of the school, about IFM’s pedagogical priorities.

What are IFM’s pedagogical teaching priorities?

‘When students arrive, the first thing we tell them is that creativity isn’t a blank page from which they can do anything. It’s the exact opposite. Creativity consists of adopting a framework that is established, first of all, by mastering technique.’

Simon Ancelin Credits: IFM

‘As part of the bachelor's degree, students spend a third of their time mastering technique: assembly, moulding, pattern making, etc. Contrary to what one might think, these are not constraints, but opportunities. Mastering technique makes one all the more stronger in creativity.’

Victoire Pédron in collaboration with Les Teintures de France Credits: IFM

‘The second thing we teach them is that creativity starts with a strong and simple idea. Many young people start with an idea and then adapt it. You have to do exactly the opposite. An idea is purified; you have to go all the way, as close as possible to the heart of the idea. And not, when you have the beginning of something, say to yourself, “I'm going to adapt it in such and such a way”. In the word adaptation, there is decline.’

Vicente Aycaguer Muñoz in collaboration with Les Teintures de France Credits: IFM

How does the transition from an idea to the creation of a garment take place?

‘We have them do constrained creative exercises. For example, the first exercise is to start with a silhouette and transform the body. The sum of the experimentation of technique and constraints offers them a wider creative field. It's a little counter-intuitive compared to what one might imagine. Creativity is a construction.’

Zelig Davoult Credits: IFM

Julius Scheffel Credits: IFM

Théo Senesane Credits: IFM

Zilan Ma Credits: IFM