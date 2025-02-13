University of Westminster offering new MA course to bridge the skills gap in manufacturing

The University of Westminster ranked in the top 20 universities in the UK, has announced a new Master of Arts (MA) course in collaboration with the UK Fashion and Textile Association (UKFT) designed to boost the number of skilled fashion manufacturers.

The Fashion Manufacturing MA course, launching in September, is being described as a “research-driven, industry-informed course,” to elevate the skills of the UK fashion and textile industry to meet the evolving needs of fashion manufacturing and address current industry skill shortages, from design and product development to innovative production techniques.

The one-year full-time course curriculum has been developed to emphasise the integration of technology and design with a strong focus on innovation and sustainability, including sustainable apparel production, systems, sourcing and manufacturing processes.

Students will critically evaluate current practices, exploring social, ethical, cultural and political issues within the fashion industry. They will have access to state-of-the-art methods, specialist software and industry specialists to integrate global insights with practical expertise and gain valuable skills in prototype manufacturing and garment production.

Through the university partnership with UKFT, the largest network for fashion and textiles in the UK, graduates will have the chance to gain key insights from industry speakers, work on live industry case studies and gain industry work experience, equipping them for leadership roles in fashion production, garment technology and manufacturing management.

UKFT addressing fashion manufacturing skills shortage with new course at the University of Westminster

Professor Catherine Dormor, head of Westminster’s college of design, creative and digital industries, said in a statement: “We are excited to be launching our new Fashion Manufacturing MA course this year. As one of the most important global industries, fashion manufacturing sits at the heart of regional economies, bringing increased wealth as well as ethical and environmental challenges.

“Developed with our industry partner, UKFT, the course challenges traditional manufacturing systems, seeking to develop a new generation of leaders who can address global concerns. Emphasising the role of new technologies and manufacturing design, graduates will have industry-based knowledge and innovative approaches that they will bring to the manufacturing systems fit for the future. Graduates will be globally literate and capable of bridging fashion design, business and production as a force for good.”

Elliot Barlow, special projects manager at UKFT, added: “Manufacturing-focused courses are rare in higher education, but they are critical to addressing the challenges and opportunities the industry faces today.

“This new Fashion Manufacturing MA, developed in collaboration with the University of Westminster, has been developed to provide students with the skills and knowledge to reimagine apparel production. By combining research, innovation and hands-on experience, the course will equip graduates to lead the way in sustainable, ethical and technologically advanced manufacturing practices here in the UK.”