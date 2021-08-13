38 Sustainability efforts of the fashion industry in August 2021
In July, there was no sign of the hot summer weather slowing down the fashion industry’s sustainability efforts. On the contrary, there were collaborations galore be it in terms of recycling, resale, sustainable collections or material innovations. In addition, many brands published their accelerated sustainability goals or reaching of targets in terms of plastic, carbon and energy reduction. This month, FashionUnited is highlighting 38 sustainable initiatives that were presented in July 2021.
Collaborations & Projects
ThredUp and electronics giant LG team up for clothing clean-out program
US fashion resale platform ThredUp has teamed up with LG Electronics USA, a subsidiary of South Korean electronics giant LG, to launch a charitable apparel clean-out program. The tie-up, which marks the first time ThredUp will offer its Resale-as-a-Service (RaaS) to a non-fashion brand, aims to help consumers extend the life of their garments while also educating them about responsible clothing care. Read more… Related news:
- Madewell teams up with ThredUp for second-hand denim platform
-
Dotte launches resale collective with leading childrenswear brands
Fila collaborates with Oliver Spencer on a sustainable collection
Sportswear brand Fila has launched a sustainably produced collection with British menswear designer Oliver Spencer. Inspired by Fila’s rich sportswear heritage and Wes Anderson’s 2001 cult classic, The Royal Tenenbaums combined with Spencer’s laidback tailoring, the collection features a range of vintage sportswear silhouettes in rich colours and luxury fabrics that have been ecologically sourced and responsibly made. Read more… Related news:
- Adidas invests in Spinnova, a Finnish textile recycling company
- Gucci invests in sustainable supply chain with Intesa Sanpaolo bank
-
Infinited Fiber Company raises 30 million euros
Frankfurt Fashion Week promotes “form follows planet” for sustainability in the European fashion industry
A recent conference organised by Fashion Council Germany titled “The New European Bauhaus – Werkstatt der Zukunft” brought together international experts in the context of Frankfurt Fashion Week to redefine the future of the European fashion and textile industry. The conference was inspired by EC president Ursula von der Leyen‘s initiative “The New European Bauhaus”, which she first presented in her “State of the Union” address in September 2020. “Fast fashion is poison for our planet. It should be replaced by show fashion that is circular,” said Leyen in the opening speech. Read more…
Brands & Retailers
Sustainable swimwear brand F and Wild launches
New ethical swimwear brand F and Wild London has launched its debut collection made from regenerated plastic waste including fishing nets cleaned from our oceans. Founded by slow fashion advocate Njoki Muchuki, the debut Lamu Collection from the women’s swimwear brand is named after her birthplace Lamu Island in Kenya. Read more… Related news:
-
Bijenkorf buying director talks shift from loungewear to more fashionable pieces
Denim brand Noisy May offers new jeans with lifetime guarantee
Bestseller brand Noisy May presents its first pair of jeans with a lifetime guarantee. The Danish label commits - should its R.A.R.E. jeans ever become faulty - to repair, replace or refund them. As the name suggests, R.A.R.E. jeans (an acronym for Remarkably Advanced Responsible Essentials) are unique and produced by Noisy May in a limited edition only. Each pair of the 300 exclusive pieces is individually numbered and certified by the brand. Read more… Related news:
- Marks & Spencer launches most sustainable back to school range to date
- Lululemon to add Mylo yoga accessories
-
Uniqlo trials in-house production with Made in Tokyo line
5 Sustainable sneaker brands to watch
More and more consumers today have had enough of sneakers that are trendy, expensive and wasteful - in one word: overhyped. They want something that is easy on the eyes, the feet, the environment and their wallet. An extra bonus is, if the sneakers don’t end up in the hazardous waste bin at the end of their lives. Is it possible to do all this? FashionUnited found five young sneaker labels that promise a better future. Read more…
Know the Origin opens sustainable pop-up at Angel Central
Sustainability-focused department store Know the Origin has opened a pop-up store at Angel Central in London. Located at 11 Parkfield Street in Islington, the store carries a line-up of over 200 next-generation ethical brands including Girlfriend Collective, Thinking Mu, and Hara The Label. The store will also host fortnightly events on sustainability issues and workshops on zero-waste living. Read more… Related news:
- London-based bag brand Troubadour opens Soho flagship
- Marici launching exclusively in Selfridges
- Rotaro launches sustainable fashion experiences on Airbnb
- Econyl launches shoppable online platform
-
LK Bennett launches rental services
Allbirds announces 10 sustainability commitments
Footwear and apparel company Allbirds known for its innovative materials and aggressive carbon neutral targets has announced 10 science-based sustainability commitments as part of its ongoing goals to save the planet. The brand said it will focus on regenerative agriculture, renewable materials, and responsible energy use to meet what it calls 10 of the “most ambitious” near term, science-based sustainability goals the footwear and apparel industries have ever seen, alongside a tangible roadmap for how they will be achieved by 2025. Read more… Related news:
- The Armani Group announces new sustainability targets
- Fast fashion giant Inditex accelerates sustainability targets
-
Weird Fish accelerates sustainability targets
Icebreaker gets closer to plastic-free goal in latest transparency reportl
New Zealand-based natural performance apparel company, Icebreaker, has released the fourth instalment of its annual Transparency Report that states the brand has reached 91 percent progress on its ambitious plastic-free by 2023 target. Icebreaker provides natural, high-performing outdoor clothing as an alternative to plastic-based synthetic apparel and has revealed that in 2021, 91 percent of Icebreaker’s total fibre composition is now merino or plant-based, with 65 percent more styles, compared to 2020 made with 100 percent merino or plant-based fibres. Read more… Related news:
- YNAP meets renewable electricity target across operated facilities
- Crocs aims to be net-zero company by 2030
- Vagabond Shoemakers to focus on reducing emissions
- Asos reports carbon emission reduction
- Moose Knuckles Canada to end all fur production
-
The world’s biggest fashion brands remain reliant on plastics
Companies, Education, Events & Awards
Stockholm Fashion Week reveals sustainable line-up for summer showPhoto: BLK DNM, courtesy of Stockholm Fashion Week Stockholm Fashion Week has revealed the line-up for its upcoming physical-digital hybrid show taking place between August 31 and September 2. Brands attending the event this summer include Stand Studio, BLK DNM, Diemonde, Asket, Abomé, ATP Atelier, Charlott Vasberg, Filippa Agaton, House of Dagmar, Ida Sjöstedt, Iggy Jeans and Rave Review. The fashion week will pivot around five key disciplines, beginning with ‘Fashion Future’, a half-day conference on fashion, sustainability, technology and innovation. Most of the events will be broadcasted digitally but presented at a live event in the Swedish capital.
Read more Related news:
-
Maison/0 announces graduate project winners
Denim artist Ian Berry: “Sustainability means little to me now”
Photo: “Paradise Lost” - courtesy of Ian Berry
Not often does it happen that one’s passion aligns perfectly with one’s profession, in this case, art and fashion. Add a cult item - the humble denim jeans - and you got a winner. FashionUnited spoke to British artist Ian Berry (via email) in detail about his incredible artworks, the denim industry and his disenchantment with it, his inspiration, and sustainability. Each piece of this ‘art in denim’ is completely made out of discarded jeans and done so flawlessly that many take it for blue-toned photographs or indigo-coloured oil paintings.Read more
Also read:
- Retailers to face more disruptions due to climate change
- New report Cleaning Up Fashion urges government action
- Fashion’s progress on transparency still “too slow”
- Kids are tomorrow’s shoppers and sustainability is a high priority
- Video: How to create a sustainable brand
- Video: Gucci collaborates with 100 Thieves Gaming
- 30 Sustainability efforts of the fashion industry in June 2021
- Wardrobe Crisis interviews author J.B MacKinnon
- Wardrobe Crisis interviews fashion designer Emily Adams Bode
- Fashion fit for the future: The skills needed to drive clothing’s circular transition
- Conscious Chatter interviews founder Akilah Stewart
- Podcast: Designer Spencer Phipps discusses sustainable fashion
- Top 3 Trends Shaping Apparel in Latin America
Podcasts:
Photo: Pexels