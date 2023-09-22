Asos names William Baker as non-exec director

Fast fashion e-tailer Asos has announced the appointment of William Barker as a non-independent non-executive director as it continues to build up its board of directors with seasoned executives.

Barker is the founder and chief executive officer, as well as a significant shareholder, of California-based hedge fund manager Camelot Capital Partners, which already holds 14.02 percent of Asos’ issued share capital.

He also serves as executive chairman of both Tapi Carpets & Floors and UK manufacturing conglomerate Synnovia.

In addition to this, Barker is the founding investor and a board member of Re:Build Manufacturing, and had previously advised the founder of Zappos, Tony Hsieh.

In a release, Jørgen Lindemann, ASOS’ chairman, said: "ASOS has a long-standing relationship with William as shareholder and strong supporter of the company, and I am delighted that William has now agreed to join the board.

“He brings a wealth of retail and commercial experience alongside a deep knowledge and understanding of the ASOS business. We look forward to working closely with him as the business continues on its journey to sustainable, profitable growth."