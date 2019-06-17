Australia’s Cotton On launches online in India with online store on Myntra

New York - Australia’s largest fashion retailer, Cotton On Group, has just launched in India’s buoyant online market. Thanks to an exclusive deal with e-commerce platform Myntra, the Australian retailer –which owns eight brands covering clothing and accessories – has made available its Cotton On and Rubi labels. The rest will be available next year, reports Indian media ‘Livemint’.

In a recent communication the Cotton On Group explained that after their digital launch in India in April, they now plan to launch its own online and offline stores over the next two years.

Sumanto Das, co-founder of Singapore-based AVS Global Network which manages the firm, is leading this new venture. Das explained in an interview with ‘Livemint’ this weekend that the launch of Cotton On Group in India was inspired by the fact that there has been a majority of American and European brands in the Indian retail space. “With the advent of style categories such as streetwear, sportswear and athleisure, there is a huge demand for fresh fashion, and that’s what Cotton On is known for,” explained Das.

Das believes this strategy is better for a rapidly-growing community of online shoppers: “India, China and other South-East Asian countries are increasingly buying apparel online, compared to other Western markets.” adds Das. In this regard, it’s worth remembering that the Australian apparel group has been aggressively expanding its footprint over the past five years, especially in the U.S., where it operates about 121 stores.