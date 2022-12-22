CFDA members and Saks exec join consultancy The Fashioneering Lab

Consultancy and think tank The Fashioneering Lab (TFL) has announced several new additions to its Executives in Residence (EIR) team, as well as the launch date of its TFL Community.

The organisation offers B2B merchandising and strategic advice to fashion designers, brands and retailers.

In a release, it named eight new EIR members, including Lars Nilsson, CFDA member, founder of Mr. Nilsson and former Nina Ricci creative director, Daryl Kerrigan, founder of Daryl K, and Kristen Sosa, former president of Americas at Marc Jacobs and chief merchant at Saks Fifth Avenue.

Additionally, Sharon Joy Graubard and Michael Cleghorn will be joining to enhance trend forecasting, while former Bergdorf Goodman and Neiman Marcus market editors Elena Bertone and Irene Maria Bernardis have also been added to the international team.

Finally, marketing veteran Timothy Parent will be bringing knowledge of the Chinese luxury consumer and expertise in sustainability to the group.

In 2023, TFL is further set to launch its TFL Community, with membership applications to open January 15, 2023.

Those interested can email the group with details of their background, company, expertise and intention of joining.