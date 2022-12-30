DBGI completes acquisition of womenswear brand Sundry

Digital Brands Group (DBG) has announced the completion of its acquisition of women's lifestyle brand Sundry.

DBG chief executive Hil Davis said the acquisition is expected to contribute “significant revenue scale and operating leverage”.

He said he is excited about the “large opportunity” to expand the brand into other verticals.

“We believe that the opportunity to cross merchandise Sundry and their customers to our other brands, add additional product categories and leverage synergies to reduce expenses will be accretive,” he said.

DBG, which operates DSTLD, Ace Studios, Bailey 44, Harper & Jones, and Stateside, first announced the acquisition in January.

Sundry is influenced by ocean lifestyle, drawing inspiration from the French Mediterranean and South California’s Venice Beach.

The brand was founded in 2011 by Mattieu Leblan and is headquartered in LA.