Inditex vs H&M: the winner and loser in the fast fashion game

Once the darling of fast fashion, the H&M Group is increasingly losing out to its biggest competitor, Inditex. In an effort to keep its market position, the Swedish chain has been updating its logistics systems to improve on lead time. However, the changes so far have only lead to a huge increase of costs of up to SEK 400 million (35 million pounds), which is yet to materialise in actual profit.

By contrast, Inditex has been continually gaining ground in its agile supply chain, with a nearshoring strategy that shortens lead time and allows the group to quickly copy the latest trends straight from the runway. With the year drawing to an end, it will be interesting to see whether the end-of-the-year results will show signs of reversal for the struggling giant.

Source: H&M