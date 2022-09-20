Joules and Next end investment talks, founder Tom Joule returns

Joules has confirmed that discussions with Next regarding a potential 15 million pound equity stake in the group have ended.

While Joules did not disclose the reason behind the decision, the news follows a difficult period for the British heritage company, which last month warned it was expecting to deliver a full year loss before tax and adjusting items “significantly below current market expectations”.

The profit warning, alongside a resulting drop in shares, had reportedly cast doubt over the acquisition plans by high street retailer Next, which, according to Sky News, had not yet received sufficient financial information in order to carry out a formal proposal.

Joules has now said that while the investment discussions have been put on hold, talks about potentially adopting the Next Total Platform in the future will remain ongoing.

In a release, the group added: “The company has an ongoing positive relationship with Next, successfully selling Joules products through Next’s Label channel which will continue.”

Founder returns to aid turnaround plan

On entering the company last week, the group’s new CEO, Jonathon Brown, has further announced that Joules founder and a non-executive director, Tom Joule, will lead the company’s renewed product development process for the upcoming seasons.

Joule will oversee Joules’ product offer, while the group continues to work towards a turnaround plan.

The plan will focus on higher profitability through the implementation of better pricing, profitable product categories with shorter time to market and a focus on cost control.

The group noted that its outlook for the full year has remained unchanged, and it will continue to assess its financing requirements.

This could include a possible equity raise, which Joules said it was considering as an alternative in order to strengthen its balance sheet. However, it said a further announcement will be made if need be.