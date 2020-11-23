Macy's Inc appoints new senior vice president of corporate communications

Department store Macy’s Inc has appointed Malek Robert Amirshahi as the company’s new senior vice president of corporate communications, effective December 7.

Amirshahi replaces Cheryl Heinonen, who will be leaving Macy’s, Inc. after the holiday season. He will report to the chief transformation and human resources officer at Macy’s Inc, Danielle Kirgan.

In this role, Amirshahi will drive both external and internal communications across the company. He will be responsible for driving alignment and consistent messaging across business strategy, transformation, colleague and culture initiatives.

Currently, Amirshahi is the senior vice president of corporate communications at Univision Communications Inc, a Hispanic media company in the US. He has also held a number of roles at Time Warner Cable, Cox Enterprises and its subsidiaries.

“Bobby brings a strategic mindset to how communications and reputation can advance the business and inspire people. His energy, experience with high-profile brands and passion for inclusion make him a great fit for Macy’s, Inc.,” Kirgan said in a statement.