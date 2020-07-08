Napapijri wins trademark dispute with Geographical Norway

Napapijri, the premium leisurewear brand and subsidiary of VF, has successfully initiated legal proceedings to prohibit Geographical Norway from continuing to infringe on its trademarks.

For several years Geographical Norway, part of the French company Artextyl, has marketed products with signs that are highly similar to Napapijri’s trademarks, which include the Norwegian flag to distinguish the garments and bags belonging to its ‘Napapijri/Geographic’ collection.

In a statement, Napapijri stated that it had successfully requested the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) (Appeal Board) to cancel Artextyl’s EU trademark registrations for the ‘Geographical Norway’ mark.

Other legal proceedings to obtain an injunction against the infringing products of Geographical Norway is currently pending before the Paris Court.

In addition, Napapijri also sent out warning letters they state they will “actively oppose and fight all infringements on their Intellectual Property Rights” to protect their brand.

Italian premium casual-wear brand Napapijri is a subsidiary of VF and designs and produces casual apparel and sportswear for men, women, and children, including outerwear and footwear. The brand is distributed in more than 40 countries through a network of over 150 mono-brand stores and over 2,200 multibrand retailers.