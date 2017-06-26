Salvatore Ferragamo publishes its first 2016 sustainability report

Salvatore Ferragamo has published its 2016 sustainability report with deep commitment to social responsibility.

“The creation of sustainable value for the future of the planet and people is a vital and positive challenge for every business,” said Ferruccio Ferragamo, President of the Salvatore Ferragamo Group, in the company’s statement announcing the publication of report, adding, “We have always been committed to upholding the principles of social and environmental sustainability.”

Slavatore Ferragamo publishes the 2016 sustainability report

The company said that it has focused its commitment to sustainability on certain macro areas: ‘People; Made in Italy, Products and Relationships with Workers; the Local Area and Culture; and the Environment’, which are explored in depth in the Group’s Sustainability Report. Initiatives range from those aimed at the development and professional growth of the group’s people and the improvement of their wellbeing to its commitment to promoting the local area and preserving artistic heritage, such as the restoration of the famous Fountain of Neptune in Piazza della Signoria, Florence.

The Group also actively participates in a number of social projects, highlighting its commitment to local communities and conducts its business without losing sight of its Made in Italy values.

“Transparency in terms of our economic, social and environmental objectives and activities is an essential to our Group, which, since its foundation, has shared a close attachment to the local area, promoting traditional handcraftsmanship and celebrating the local culture and communities, making these core values the hallmarks of its business. And all this while devoting special attention to environmental protection, cultural heritage and the spirit of innovation,” added Ferragamo.

Ferragamo Group’s commitment to sustainability

The company added that through research into innovative and environmentally-friendly materials, the group has continued the tradition of experimenting with sustainable and alternative materials. Its partnership with Orange Fiber, an all-Italian start-up that makes innovative, vitamin-packed yarns from the by-products of citrus fruit juice, is the company said, an example of how the group combines sustainability with Made In Italy creativity.

“We earned major environmental recognition in 2016, including a LEED Platinum rating for our new building in Osmannoro, outside Florence, and ISO 14064 certification for Museo Salvatore Ferragamo, making it the first green corporate museum in Italy,” Ferragamo said further adding, “To extend our commitment in 2017, we will continue to pursue many new projects for the responsible use of resources and continuous improvement in ecological efficiency”.

The Sustainability Balance 2016 of the Salvatore Ferragamo Group has received the Business International Finance Award 2017 in the category 'Balance, Integrated Reporting, Financial Reporting'.

Picture:Salvatore Feragamo CSR website