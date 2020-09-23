Sneaker platform Goat raises 100 million euros to accelerate growth

Sneaker platform Goat has announced the closure of a Series E funding round of 100 million dollars which it says it will use to accelerate growth across its product categories and geographies.

Founded in 2015 as a platform exclusively for sneakers, Goat has since expanded into other categories including apparel and accessories.

The platform currently features over 350 brands and has 13 physical locations in the US, Asia, and Europe, including distribution and authentication centers that ship products to 170 international markets.

“Our mission is to bring the world's greatest products together from the past, present and future, while providing a premier end-to-end customer experience with a point of view on culture and style,” said Goat Group co-founder and CEO Eddy Lu.

“We will utilize this new round of funding to capture the significant market opportunities in sneakers, apparel and additional categories through technological innovation and by building even greater scale across our verticals.”