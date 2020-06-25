Tiktok launches Tiktok for Businesses

Tiktok has announced the launch of Tiktok for Businesses, a new global brand and platform which will be home to all its current and future marketing solutions for brands.

Features include ‘Top View’, which showcases brands’ ads immediately when users open TikTok, ‘Hashtag Challenge’, a format to engage with users by inviting them to generate content with branded themes, and ‘Brand Takeover’, which allows brands to show full-screen ads.

It comes as the social media platform becomes an increasingly popular means for brands to engage with consumers.

Tiktok also announced its latest AR Branded Effect called Branded Scan, which allows users to have an “augmented reality experience with any brand”.

"We've seen more and more brands embrace the unique and creative ways the TikTok community expresses themselves through video. The experience is real, light-hearted and fun, and as we've seen over the course of these dynamic times, users and brands have the ability to make a meaningful and positive impact on their communities,” Stuart Flint, head of Europe, global business solutions, at TikTok said in a statement.

“We're excited to officially introduce TikTok For Business and continue building products, services and resources for marketers to engage their communities in a new and innovative way, and show them how TikTok is a creative and valuable marketing platform."