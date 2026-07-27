Azzedine Alaïa: 'Sculpting Fashion' Exhibition Details Revealed

Almost 10 years after his death in 2017, the couturier Azzedine Alaïa is the subject of his first major retrospective in the US, according to a report by WWD. From November 21, 2026, to April 11, 2027, the Legion of Honor art museum in San Francisco will host an exhibition dedicated to his work, organised with the Fondation Azzedine Alaïa in Paris.

Titled “Azzedine Alaïa: Sculpting Fashion”, the event will bring together approximately 80 garments tracing his career. It will also feature a selection of his private collection, never before seen in the US, including creations by Madame Grès, Charles James, Balenciaga and Adrian.

The exhibition will emphasise the close links the designer had with the plastic arts. Trained in sculpture at the Institut des Beaux-Arts in Tunis before moving to Paris to devote himself to fashion, the couturier applied great technical rigour to his discipline.

Olivier Saillard, director of the Fondation Azzedine Alaïa and co-curator of the exhibition, told WWD: “Azzedine would have been particularly proud to see his work exhibited in an art museum, rather than a fashion museum, because he always considered his work to be close to sculpture.” The pieces will be presented alongside a vast collection of sculptures by Auguste Rodin to highlight this artistic kinship.

Historical importance of the American market

Azzedine Alaïa's history is closely linked to the US. From his second collection for the spring/summer 1983 season, the country established itself as the brand's leading retail market outside France. This was driven by major buyers such as the San Francisco department store I. Magnin & Co. Carla Sozzani, president of the Fondation Azzedine Alaïa, also recalls the designer's particular attachment to the Californian city.

Laura L. Camerlengo, curator in charge of costume and textile arts at the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco, notes that many local clients still wear outfits they acquired in past decades. The exhibition will also illustrate this cultural influence by presenting silhouettes worn by prominent American figures, such as Tina Turner, Rihanna and former First Lady Michelle Obama.

The exhibition is expected to enhance the aura of the house of Alaïa. This has been consolidated in recent years by the remarkable work of its artistic director Pieter Mulier, who took his final bow in March 2026 with an autumn/winter 2026 show acclaimed by the industry.